Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get the KDE Plasma 5.13 Treatment, Lots of Other Updates
The latest KDE Plasma 5.13.2 desktop environment is now available in the official software repositories of Chakra GNU/Linux, along with KDE Applications 18.04.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.47.0 software suites and several other up-to-date KDE apps, including Konversation 1.7.5 and Okteta 0.25.0, all build against the Qt 5.11.1 application framework.
"With your next system upgrade you will receive all the latest versions of KDE’s Plasma, Applications, and Frameworks, in addition to several other package updates," said Neofytos Kolokotronis. "We introduce Plasma 5.13 in its second bug-fix release, a brand new series that introduces many new features to our favorite desktop environment."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 552 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 23 hours ago
3 days 13 hours ago
3 days 14 hours ago
3 days 14 hours ago
3 days 18 hours ago
3 days 18 hours ago
3 days 18 hours ago
4 days 14 hours ago