Red Hat: APAC, Kubernetes, Raleigh and More
Red Hat APAC Partner Conference starts today with 'Stronger Together' theme
Red Hat's 2018 APAC Partner Conference starts today (10 July) in Bali, until 12 July, and "expects the attendance of more than 225 Red Hat partners, distributors, system integrators, ISVs, OEMs and solution providers".
The two-day conference will kick-off with "keynote presentations by Red Hat executives including Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Arun Oberoi, executive vice president for global sales and services, Mark Enzweiler, senior vice president, partners and alliances.
Kubernetes is the Platform. What’s next? - Questions and Answers
Recently, I hosted a Red Hat webinar titled “Kubernetes is the Platform. What’s next?” during which I highlighted the current Kubernetes architecture and capabilities, some of the new innovation happening within the broader open source community, and how much of this innovation is making its way into Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.
There were great questions from the audience afterward but due to time constraints, I wasn’t able to get to every one. I’ve tackled the remaining questions below and provided some additional links for details or learning.
Red Hat's growing. How many people can it fit in downtown Raleigh?
There's beaucoup space in Red Hat's downtown Raleigh tower, but the open-source software company is starting to feel a bit squeezed.
When Red Hat moved its headquarters from Centennial Campus to the tower in 2013, it brought 600 employees and had plans to add another 540 over nine years. Five years later, the building now hosts anywhere from 2,000 to 2,200 Red Hatters on any given day, depending partly on how many people elect to work from home, said Allison Showalter, a Red Hat spokeswoman.
Red Hat: Rethinking How We Work in an Era of Disruption
As the waves of disruption continue to shake every industry, we’ve hit a new tipping point. Based on conversations I’ve had with executives all over the world, all of whom face these similar challenges, I’ve come to realize that merely tweaking how we work is no longer good enough.
DH2i and Red Hat Form Strategic Collaboration Alliance
