Security: OSX.Dummy, WellMess, LastPass, Rapid7 Fresh Macos Malware OSX.Dummy Targets Crypto-Currency Investors Hackers by employing a MacOS malicious program target people investing in crypto-currencies who utilize both chat platforms namely Discord and Slack. Dubbed OSX.Dummy, the malicious program utilizes a rather crude infection technique, however, PC operators that get successfully compromised get their systems to execute random code via remote operation. One blog post dated June 29 by Digital Security's chief research officer Patrick Wardle indicates that with a successful connection with command-and-control server of the attacker, the latter would manage running commands arbitrarily onto the contaminated PC. Security researchers from UNIX were first to find clues about the malicious program some days back. According to Remco Verhoef, top researcher who made a blog post dated June 29 on SANS' InfoSec reporting his discoveries, the past week witnessed several assaults sequentially against MacOS.

This new dual-platform malware targets both Windows and Linux systems One of the oft-repeated reasons for using alternative operating systems is the suggestion that alternatives to Windows are more secure because malware is not produced for these minority systems—in effect, an argument in favor of security by minority. For a variety of reasons, this is a misguided notion. The proliferation of web-based attacks—which are inherently cross-platform, as they depend on browsers more than the underlying OS the browser runs on—makes this argument rather toothless. [...] While WellMess is far from the first malware to run on Linux systems, the perceived security of Linux distributions as not being a significant enough target for malware developers should no longer be considered the prevailing wisdom, as cross-compilation on Golang will ease malware development to an extent for attackers looking to target Linux desktop users. As with Windows and macOS, users of Linux on the desktop should install some type of antivirus software in order to protect against malware such as WellMess.

Is your LastPass data really safe in the encrypted online vault? Disclaimer: I created PfP: Pain-free Passwords as a hobby, it could be considered a LastPass competitor in the widest sense. I am genuinely interested in the security of password managers which is the reason both for my own password manager and for this blog post on LastPass shortcomings. TL;DR: LastPass fanboys often claim that a breach of the LastPass server isn’t a big deal because all data is encrypted. As I show below, that’s not actually the case and somebody able to compromise the LastPass server will likely gain access to the decrypted data as well.

Australia 11th in country rankings for Internet security threat exposure According to the latest threat 2018 National Exposure Index from analytics solutions provider Rapid7, the US scored the highest in nearly every exposure metric measured and along with China, Canada, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Together they control more than 61 million servers listening on at least one of the surveyed ports.