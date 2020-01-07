today's howtos
Back to Indico then. The company has produced Enso, an open-source library designed to streamline the benchmarking of embedding and transfer learning methods for a wide variety of natural language processing tasks.
To satisfy the increasing demand for a unified platform for big data analytics and deep learning, Intel recently released BigDL. It’s an open source, distributed, deep learning framework for Apache Spark*.
In the familiar role of the company whose founders start an open source goliath, providers like Databricks risk becoming victims of their own success. In this case, the founders are the ones who created the Spark project; their product or service has it, and so do many frenemies.
Databricks, the company positions itself as the cloud-based analytics platform that "unifies data science and engineering." It boasts a growing partner ecosystem encompassing almost all the usual suspects among cloud platforms; roughly a dozen software partners spanning data preparation, databases, data science, and visualization tools; plus a range of consulting and training providers.
Although of all of that, it seems that Microsoft still holds the hate given to it from the open source community. Following the announcement, thousands of users were screaming on Reddit, Twitter and all other online platforms about what’s going on...
For those compiling code on AArch64 (64-bit ARM) systems with LLVM Clang and tuning for your particular SoC, the Clang compiler now supports -mcpu=native.
“The excessive demands put forward by Elsevier have left us with no choice but to suspend negotiations between the publisher and the DEAL project set up by the Alliance of Science Organisations in Germany.” That was the verdict of the lead negotiator and spokesperson for the DEAL Project Steering Committee, Prof Dr Horst Hippler, the President of the German Rectors’ Conference, speaking in Bonn, where the last discussion took place this week.
“As far as we’re concerned, the aim of the ongoing negotiations with the three biggest academic publishers is to develop a future-oriented model for the publishing and reading of scientific literature. What we want is to bring an end to the pricing trend for academic journals that has the potential to prove disastrous for libraries as it stands. We are also working to promote open access, with a view to essentially making the results of publicly funded research freely accessible. The publishers should play a crucial role in achieving this. We have our sights set on a sustainable publish and read model, which means fair payment for publication and unrestricted availability for readers afterwards. Elsevier, however, is still not willing to offer a deal in the form of a nationwide agreement in Germany that responds to the needs of the academic community in line with the principles of open access and that is financially sustainable,” said Hippler.
Pandas is an open source library for the Python programming language which provides data structures and data analysis tools. This is a sponsored project by NumFOCUS. It is interesting to visit NumFOCUS to know more about sponsored projects.
This is a small bug-fix with build issue for python 3.7 which is latest version of python and was released few weeks ago only. Thanks to pandas team for excellent work to resolve the issue in single day and release done on saturday.
Security: OSX.Dummy, WellMess, LastPass, Rapid7
Hackers by employing a MacOS malicious program target people investing in crypto-currencies who utilize both chat platforms namely Discord and Slack. Dubbed OSX.Dummy, the malicious program utilizes a rather crude infection technique, however, PC operators that get successfully compromised get their systems to execute random code via remote operation.
One blog post dated June 29 by Digital Security's chief research officer Patrick Wardle indicates that with a successful connection with command-and-control server of the attacker, the latter would manage running commands arbitrarily onto the contaminated PC. Security researchers from UNIX were first to find clues about the malicious program some days back. According to Remco Verhoef, top researcher who made a blog post dated June 29 on SANS' InfoSec reporting his discoveries, the past week witnessed several assaults sequentially against MacOS.
One of the oft-repeated reasons for using alternative operating systems is the suggestion that alternatives to Windows are more secure because malware is not produced for these minority systems—in effect, an argument in favor of security by minority. For a variety of reasons, this is a misguided notion. The proliferation of web-based attacks—which are inherently cross-platform, as they depend on browsers more than the underlying OS the browser runs on—makes this argument rather toothless.
[...]
While WellMess is far from the first malware to run on Linux systems, the perceived security of Linux distributions as not being a significant enough target for malware developers should no longer be considered the prevailing wisdom, as cross-compilation on Golang will ease malware development to an extent for attackers looking to target Linux desktop users. As with Windows and macOS, users of Linux on the desktop should install some type of antivirus software in order to protect against malware such as WellMess.
Disclaimer: I created PfP: Pain-free Passwords as a hobby, it could be considered a LastPass competitor in the widest sense. I am genuinely interested in the security of password managers which is the reason both for my own password manager and for this blog post on LastPass shortcomings.
TL;DR: LastPass fanboys often claim that a breach of the LastPass server isn’t a big deal because all data is encrypted. As I show below, that’s not actually the case and somebody able to compromise the LastPass server will likely gain access to the decrypted data as well.
According to the latest threat 2018 National Exposure Index from analytics solutions provider Rapid7, the US scored the highest in nearly every exposure metric measured and along with China, Canada, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Together they control more than 61 million servers listening on at least one of the surveyed ports.
Red Hat: APAC, Kubernetes, Raleigh and More
Red Hat's 2018 APAC Partner Conference starts today (10 July) in Bali, until 12 July, and "expects the attendance of more than 225 Red Hat partners, distributors, system integrators, ISVs, OEMs and solution providers".
The two-day conference will kick-off with "keynote presentations by Red Hat executives including Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Arun Oberoi, executive vice president for global sales and services, Mark Enzweiler, senior vice president, partners and alliances.
Red Hat Inc, a leading provider of open source solutions, announced at the weekend keynote speakers for the 2018 Red Hat Partner Conference Asia Pacific.
The event will take place in Bali, Indonesia from 10 to 12 July drawing more than 225 Red Hat partners, distributors, system integrators, ISVs, OEMs and solution providers to the popular tourist destination.
Competition to host the event was tight with bids presented by destinations in Vietnam, Macau and Malaysia, all keen to win the high-value conference.
Recently, I hosted a Red Hat webinar titled “Kubernetes is the Platform. What’s next?” during which I highlighted the current Kubernetes architecture and capabilities, some of the new innovation happening within the broader open source community, and how much of this innovation is making its way into Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.
There were great questions from the audience afterward but due to time constraints, I wasn’t able to get to every one. I’ve tackled the remaining questions below and provided some additional links for details or learning.
There's beaucoup space in Red Hat's downtown Raleigh tower, but the open-source software company is starting to feel a bit squeezed.
When Red Hat moved its headquarters from Centennial Campus to the tower in 2013, it brought 600 employees and had plans to add another 540 over nine years. Five years later, the building now hosts anywhere from 2,000 to 2,200 Red Hatters on any given day, depending partly on how many people elect to work from home, said Allison Showalter, a Red Hat spokeswoman.
As the waves of disruption continue to shake every industry, we’ve hit a new tipping point. Based on conversations I’ve had with executives all over the world, all of whom face these similar challenges, I’ve come to realize that merely tweaking how we work is no longer good enough.
