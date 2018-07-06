Events: Hyperledger/Blockchain, Open Source Initiative (OSI) at OSCON and Seattle GNU/Linux Conference
Early uses of blockchain will barely be visible, says Hyperledger’s Brian Behlendorf
The blockchain revolution is coming, but you might not see it. That’s the view of Brian Behlendorf, executive director of the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Project.
Speaking at the TC Sessions: Blockchain event in Zug, Switzerland, Behlendorf explained that much of the innovation that the introduction of blockchains are primed to happen behind this the scenes unbeknownst to most.
“For a lot of consumers, you’re not going to realize when the bank or a web form at a government website or when you go to LinkedIn and start seeing green check marks against people’s claims that they attended this university — which are all behind-the-scenes that will likely involve blockchain,” Behlendorf told interviewer John Biggs.
Anniversary Schedule at OSCON
The Open Source Initiative (OSI), in conjunction with OSCON, will be celebrating 20 years of Open Source next week at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland.
FSF Events: Conference - "SeaGL 2018" (Seattle, WA)
The Seattle GNU/Linux Conference (November 9–10) is this year again going to take place at Seattle Central College (Maps).
