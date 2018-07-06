Mozilla: Leadership Programs, UA Strings and Firefox 62 Beta 8 Testday
Welcoming Sunil Abraham – Mozilla Foundation’s New VP, Leadership Programs
I’m thrilled to welcome Sunil Abraham as Mozilla Foundation’s new VP, Leadership Programs. Sunil joins us from The Center for Internet and Society, the most recent chapter in a 20 year career of developing free and open source software and an open internet agenda.
Firefox now supports the macOS share menu
Firefox now supports the macOS share menu. This means you can send the current page you are viewing to another application. For instance, you can add a link to your Things 3 or Omnifocus inbox, add a page to Apple Notes, send a link to Evernote, send a link to someone using messages, or share a link to a social network.
Notable moments in Firefox desktop pre-release UA string history
I'm sure everyone remembers this super great blog post from 2010 about changes in the Firefox 4 user agent string. In terms of "blog posts about UA string changes", it's, well, one of them.
Firefox 62 Beta 8 Testday, July 13th
We are happy to let you know that Friday, July 13th, we are organizing Firefox 62 Beta 8 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on 3-Pane Inspector and React animation inspector features.
