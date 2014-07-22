Snapdragon 820 board gains Linux BSP
VIA has released a Yocto Project based Linux BSP for its previously Android-only SOM-9X20 module, which is sold along with a carrier board for $569. The module features a Snapdragon 820 with 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC, WiFi, BT, and GPS.
If you skipped over last October’s announcement of the “edge AI” focused SOM-9X20 module due to its lack of Linux support, you may want to give it another chance. VIA Technologies announced a Linux board support package (BSP) based on Yocto Project 2.0.3 for the module and has boosted its Android support to 8.0. VIA also announced a $569 price for the evaluation kit package, which combines the Snapdragon 820 based module with its SOMDB2 Carrier Board.
