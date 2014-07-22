Language Selection

Snapdragon 820 board gains Linux BSP

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of July 2018 12:06:56 AM Filed under
Linux

VIA has released a Yocto Project based Linux BSP for its previously Android-only SOM-9X20 module, which is sold along with a carrier board for $569. The module features a Snapdragon 820 with 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC, WiFi, BT, and GPS.

If you skipped over last October’s announcement of the “edge AI” focused SOM-9X20 module due to its lack of Linux support, you may want to give it another chance. VIA Technologies announced a Linux board support package (BSP) based on Yocto Project 2.0.3 for the module and has boosted its Android support to 8.0. VIA also announced a $569 price for the evaluation kit package, which combines the Snapdragon 820 based module with its SOMDB2 Carrier Board.

Events: Hyperledger/Blockchain, Open Source Initiative (OSI) at OSCON and Seattle GNU/Linux Conference

  • Early uses of blockchain will barely be visible, says Hyperledger’s Brian Behlendorf
    The blockchain revolution is coming, but you might not see it. That’s the view of Brian Behlendorf, executive director of the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Project. Speaking at the TC Sessions: Blockchain event in Zug, Switzerland, Behlendorf explained that much of the innovation that the introduction of blockchains are primed to happen behind this the scenes unbeknownst to most. “For a lot of consumers, you’re not going to realize when the bank or a web form at a government website or when you go to LinkedIn and start seeing green check marks against people’s claims that they attended this university — which are all behind-the-scenes that will likely involve blockchain,” Behlendorf told interviewer John Biggs.
  • Anniversary Schedule at OSCON
    The Open Source Initiative (OSI), in conjunction with OSCON, will be celebrating 20 years of Open Source next week at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland.
  • FSF Events: Conference - "SeaGL 2018" (Seattle, WA)
    The Seattle GNU/Linux Conference (November 9–10) is this year again going to take place at Seattle Central College (Maps).

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • VK_KHR_8bit_storage Gets Wired Into Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver, Patches Available
    One of three new Vulkan extensions introduced in this weekend's Vulkan 1.1.80 specification update is VK_KHR_8bit_storage for providing 8-bit types is now available in patch form for the Intel open-source "ANV" Vulkan Linux driver.
  • Arch monthly June
    The Arch Archive has been cleaned up, the discussion started in this mail thread. The archive server was running out of space and therefore needed some cleaning, all packages which are not required for reproducible builds where removed (and where from 2013/2014/2015). Packages from these years should also be available at the internet archive.
  • What Really Matters? – Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)?
  • What is the most supported MIME type in Debian in 2018?
    Five years ago, I measured what the most supported MIME type in Debian was, by analysing the desktop files in all packages in the archive. Since then, the DEP-11 AppStream system has been put into production, making the task a lot easier. This made me want to repeat the measurement, to see how much things changed.
  • Raspberry Pi’s Own App Store Is The Newest Reason To Love This Mini Computer
    The Raspberry Pi Foundation keeps updating its Debian-based Raspbian operating system from time to time. The developers keep adding new features to make the device a more attractive option for beginners who wish to start learning programming or get into DIYing. The latest Raspbian update brings a bunch of new features and updates. First things first, this release ships with a new program called “Recommended Software”; the developers are calling it their version of Apple App Store.
  • Shared-Mode Executables in L4Re for MIPS-Based Devices
    I have been meaning to write about my device driver experiments with L4Re, following on from my porting exercises, but that exercise took me along various routes and I haven’t yet got back to documenting all of them. Meanwhile, one thing that did start to bother me was how much space the software was taking up when compiled, linked and ready to deploy. Since each of my device drivers is a separate program, and since each one may be linked to various libraries, they each started to contribute substantially to the size of the resulting file – the payload – needing to be transferred to the device. At one point, I had to resize the boot partition on the memory card used by the Letux 400 notebook computer to make the payload fit in the available space.

