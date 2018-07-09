Games: Chasm, Emulators and WineConf
Long-awaited adventure platformer 'Chasm' to launch with same-day Linux support on July 31st
The day after my birthday like a fashionably late present, Chasm is to launch with same-day Linux support on July 31st.
You can't link directly to comments on Steam news posts, but the developer clearly replied to a user asking about Linux support with "Win/Mac/Linux on launch!". You can't get better than that!
Video game emulators for Linux
Everything in this repo is 100% legal. Games, firmware, or BIOS dumps are NOT included and will never be (unless someone makes a legal reimplementation of those). Some emulators are still highly experimental (such as Decaf) and don’t even work for anything but simple homebrew stuff.
It’s not always possible but I try to target the current and the last Fedora releases, the current and the last openSUSE Leap releases, as well as openSUSE Tumbleweed. I build for x86-64 only. Some of the packages would also build for CentOS, Mageia, and 32bit x86 but I decided not not enable these build targets to reduce strain on OBS servers – I’d be happy to accept tweaks and fixes, should anyone of you fork a package into your OBS home repo and build it there.
Notes From WineConf 2018: x86 On ARM Progress, Wine-Staging Needs More Help
Taking place last week in The Hague, Netherlands, was the WineConf 2018 conference. This year's WineConf -- on top of the usual annual discussions about this open-source project for running Windows games/applications on Linux/macOS -- took the time to celebrate the project's 25th anniversary.
