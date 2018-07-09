ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
It looks like Arm Limited is going on the offensive against the RISC-V open-source processor instruction set architecture.
ARM has launched RISCV-Basics.com as a site to "understanding the facts" about the RISC-V architecture.
Their five points they try to make before designing a SoC is that the ISA accounts for only a small portion of the total investment to creating a commercial processor, RISC-V doesn't yet have an a large developer ecosystem, there is the risk of fragmentation with this open-source ISA, RISC-V is new and thus not yet as mature in terms of being a proven architecture around security, and greater design costs with RISC-V due to potential re-validation if modifying the ISA.
Google wants to make it easier for Java developers to containerize their applications. The company this week announced Jib, an open-source Java tool that it says will enable developers to build Java containers more easily using tools with which they are already familiar. In a blog post July 9, Google software engineers Appu Goundan and Qingyang Chen described Jib as a container image builder designed to handle all the steps involved in packaging a Java application into a container. "Containerizing a Java application is no simple task," Goundan and Chen wrote. "You have to write a Dockerfile, run a Docker daemon as root, wait for builds to complete, and finally push the image to a remote registry." Also: How open source can transform the way a company's developers work together
