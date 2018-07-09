Language Selection

Linux and Graphics: Gasket, MoltenVK, RADV and Vulkan

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of July 2018 06:00:13 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • Google's Gasket Driver Framework Landing For Linux 4.19

    Queued into the staging code for introduction with the Linux 4.19 kernel is the Gasket driver framework and the first driver based upon it, Apex.

    Gasket in this context is short for Google ASIC Software, Kernel Extensions, and Tools. The Gasket framework aims to make it easier to develop thin kernel drivers that provide the basic functionality in kernel-space but any extra functionality is to be achieved in user-space code.

  • MoltenVK Gets Patches To Workaround iOS API Issue, App Store Rejection

    A new pull request has been submitted to MoltenVK, the open-source project for mapping the Vulkan graphics/compute API over Apple's Metal to run on iOS/macOS. This pull request is working to address the issue that caused at least one MoltenVK-using iPhone/iPad game to be rejected from the Apple App Store.

  • RADV Vulkan Driver Gets Minor CPU Overhead Reductions, Conditional Rendering Patches

    Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's open-source Linux GPU driver team has been particularly busy in recent days with "RADV" Radeon Vulkan driver enhancements.

    Pitoiset this weekend sent out patches for enabling the new VK_KHR_create_renderpass2 extension, which was introduced in Saturday's release of Vulkan 1.1.80. RenderPass2 allows for render passes to be easily extended.

  • RADV Driver Gets Faster Shader LLVM Compilation

    It's an exciting day in RADV land as in addition to work on the new Vulkan 1.1.80 extensions, David Airlie landed a patch he's been baking for speeding up the shader compilation performance for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver within Mesa.

ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V

It looks like Arm Limited is going on the offensive against the RISC-V open-source processor instruction set architecture. ARM has launched RISCV-Basics.com as a site to "understanding the facts" about the RISC-V architecture. Their five points they try to make before designing a SoC is that the ISA accounts for only a small portion of the total investment to creating a commercial processor, RISC-V doesn't yet have an a large developer ecosystem, there is the risk of fragmentation with this open-source ISA, RISC-V is new and thus not yet as mature in terms of being a proven architecture around security, and greater design costs with RISC-V due to potential re-validation if modifying the ISA. Read more

Events: Open Source Summit, GUADEC and Debconf

  • Open Collaboration in Practice at Open Source Summit
    A key goal in my career is growing the understanding and best practice of how communities, and open source communities in particular, can work well together. There is a lot of nuance to this work, and the best way to build a corpus of best practice is to bring people together to share ideas and experience. In service of this, last year I reached out to The Linux Foundation about putting together an event focused on these "people" elements of Open Source such as community management, collaborative workflow, governance, managing conflict, and more. It was called the Open Community Conference, which took place at the Open Source Summit events in Los Angeles and Prague, and everything went swimmingly.
  • Bastian Ilsø Hougaard: GUADEC 2018 Day 3
    Surprisingly, the castle tour featured an exciting belly dance and a bonus theater show starring GNOME’s legendary actors.
  • Taiwan Travel Blog - Day 1
    I'm going to DebConf18 later this month, and since I had some free time and I speak a somewhat understandable mandarin, I decided to take a full month of vacation in Taiwan. I'm not sure if I'll keep blogging about this trip, but so far it's been very interesting and I felt the urge to share the beauty I've seen with the world. This was the first proper day I spent in Taiwan. I arrived on the 8th during the afternoon, but the time I had left was all spent traveling to Hualien County (花蓮縣) were I intent to spend the rest of my time before DebConf.
  • Still not going to Debconf....  (100%)
         I was looking forward to this year's Debconf in Taiwan, the first in Asia, and the perspective of attending it with no jet lag, but I happen to be moving to Okinawa and changing jobs on August 1st, right at the middle of it...

Games: Chasm, Emulators and WineConf

  • Long-awaited adventure platformer 'Chasm' to launch with same-day Linux support on July 31st
    The day after my birthday like a fashionably late present, Chasm is to launch with same-day Linux support on July 31st. You can't link directly to comments on Steam news posts, but the developer clearly replied to a user asking about Linux support with "Win/Mac/Linux on launch!". You can't get better than that!
  • Video game emulators for Linux
    Everything in this repo is 100% legal. Games, firmware, or BIOS dumps are NOT included and will never be (unless someone makes a legal reimplementation of those). Some emulators are still highly experimental (such as Decaf) and don’t even work for anything but simple homebrew stuff. It’s not always possible but I try to target the current and the last Fedora releases, the current and the last openSUSE Leap releases, as well as openSUSE Tumbleweed. I build for x86-64 only. Some of the packages would also build for CentOS, Mageia, and 32bit x86 but I decided not not enable these build targets to reduce strain on OBS servers – I’d be happy to accept tweaks and fixes, should anyone of you fork a package into your OBS home repo and build it there.
  • Notes From WineConf 2018: x86 On ARM Progress, Wine-Staging Needs More Help
    Taking place last week in The Hague, Netherlands, was the WineConf 2018 conference. This year's WineConf -- on top of the usual annual discussions about this open-source project for running Windows games/applications on Linux/macOS -- took the time to celebrate the project's 25th anniversary.

Google Releases Open Source Tool to Containerize Java App Deployments

Google wants to make it easier for Java developers to containerize their applications. The company this week announced Jib, an open-source Java tool that it says will enable developers to build Java containers more easily using tools with which they are already familiar. In a blog post July 9, Google software engineers Appu Goundan and Qingyang Chen described Jib as a container image builder designed to handle all the steps involved in packaging a Java application into a container. "Containerizing a Java application is no simple task," Goundan and Chen wrote. "You have to write a Dockerfile, run a Docker daemon as root, wait for builds to complete, and finally push the image to a remote registry." Read more Also: How open source can transform the way a company's developers work together

