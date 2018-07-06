Android Leftovers
-
The OnePlus 6 is now my go-to phone instead of the Pixel 2
-
Companion Medical wins FDA nod for Android version of smart pen app
-
Huntley library launches new app for Apple, Android devices
-
Europe Rethinking Google Android Fine
-
Xiaomi Mi Box Android Oreo beta re-opened after users have tons of issues
-
10 iPhone and Android games you should be playing right now
-
Isn't it ironic: Hacker steals customer data from Android spyware company
-
Developer hacks together wireless support for an Android Auto receiver [Video]
-
Google's Android Emulator gains AMD and Hyper-V support
-
YouTube for Android testing full-width thumbnails in subscription, trending feeds
-
All Android users can now use YouTube's incognito mode
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 630 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: NotSoSecure, Security Keys, Reproducible Builds and Hyped Malware
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
6 open source cryptocurrency wallets
Without crypto wallets, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum would just be another pie-in-the-sky idea. These wallets are essential for keeping, sending, and receiving cryptocurrencies. The revolutionary growth of cryptocurrencies is attributed to the idea of decentralization, where a central authority is absent from the network and everyone has a level playing field. Open source technology is at the heart of cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks. It has enabled the vibrant, nascent industry to reap the benefits of decentralization—such as immutability, transparency, and security.
Recent comments
10 min 59 sec ago
4 hours 50 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
20 hours 59 min ago
3 days 17 hours ago
3 days 19 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 days 10 hours ago
4 days 14 hours ago