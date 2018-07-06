Red Hat News
-
Red Hat OpenStack Platform: Making innovation accessible for production
An OpenStack®️-based cloud environment can help you digitally transform to succeed in fast-paced, competitive markets. However, for many organizations, deploying open source software supported only by the community can be intimidating. Red Hat®️ OpenStack Platform combines community-powered innovation with enterprise-grade features and support to help your organization build a production-ready private cloud.
Through an open source development model, community leadership, and production-grade life-cycle options, Red Hat makes open source software more accessible for production use across industries and organizations of any size and type.
Security: NotSoSecure, Security Keys, Reproducible Builds and Hyped Malware
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
6 open source cryptocurrency wallets
Without crypto wallets, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum would just be another pie-in-the-sky idea. These wallets are essential for keeping, sending, and receiving cryptocurrencies. The revolutionary growth of cryptocurrencies is attributed to the idea of decentralization, where a central authority is absent from the network and everyone has a level playing field. Open source technology is at the heart of cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks. It has enabled the vibrant, nascent industry to reap the benefits of decentralization—such as immutability, transparency, and security.
