Acquia CTO defines ‘decoupled’ Drupal
Many open source enthusiasts (practitioners, paragons, partisans, preachers and protagonists) will have heard of Drupal.
For those that haven’t, Drupal is an open source content management framework, as well as an extended community of developers, maintainers and business supporters.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 616 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Acquia CTO defines ‘decoupled’ Drupal
Many open source enthusiasts (practitioners, paragons, partisans, preachers and protagonists) will have heard of Drupal. For those that haven’t, Drupal is an open source content management framework, as well as an extended community of developers, maintainers and business supporters.
Red Hat News
More Android Leftovers
Security: NotSoSecure, Security Keys, Reproducible Builds and Hyped Malware
Recent comments
1 hour 59 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago
22 hours 48 min ago
3 days 19 hours ago
3 days 21 hours ago
4 days 11 hours ago
4 days 11 hours ago
4 days 11 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago