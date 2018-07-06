How ProPublica Illinois Uses GNU Make to Load 1.4GB of Data Every Day
I avoided using GNU Make in my data journalism work for a long time, partly because the documentation was so obtuse that I couldn’t see how Make, one of many extract-transform-load (ETL) processes, could help my day-to-day data reporting. But this year, to build The Money Game, I needed to load 1.4GB of Illinois political contribution and spending data every day, and the ETL process was taking hours, so I gave Make another chance.
Now the same process takes less than 30 minutes.
Here’s how it all works, but if you want to skip directly to the code, we’ve open-sourced it here.
[...]
GNU Make is well-suited to this task. Make’s model is built around describing the output files your ETL process should produce and the operations required to go from a set of original source files to a set of output files.
As with any ETL process, the goal is to preserve your original data, keep operations atomic and provide a simple and repeatable process that can be run over and over.
