Android Leftovers
New iPhone X Leaks Reveal Apple's Competitive Failure To Match Android
Ontology releases ONTO Client for Android, token swap process begins
Android P features you'll love: Adaptive Battery support
These are the Android apps I can't live without
Netflix will automatically download new episodes of your favorite shows on Android
Why Search Engine Optimization Is the Key to Making Money Online
WPS is no longer available in Android P, Google may be ditching support for it entirely
Google Maps for Android testing notifications for quickly rating locations, businesses
YouTube on Android is getting an Incognito mode
Moment adds 'pro' shooting features to its iOS and Android camera apps
Google Maps for Android Lets Users Give Ratings to Places Directly From Notifications
Graphics: AMDGPU, Radeon, Vulkan-Virgl
KDE Plasma 5.13.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Improvements
The fast release cycle of the short-lived KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment continues today with the KDE Plasma 5.13.3 maintenance update, which comes just two weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.13.2 point release and three weeks after the first one. KDE Plasma 5.13.3 continues to improve the stability and security of the desktop environment by fixing various issues. A total of 33 changes have been recorded for the KDE Plasma 5.13.3 point release, which will soon be available in the official repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, across several components, including Plasma Discover, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Workspace, plasma-integration, plasma-browser-integration, KWin, Plasma Addons, KDE GTK Config, and others.
KDE Plasma bugfix release 5.12.6 is now available for Kubuntu 18.04 LTS
The Kubuntu Community is please to announce that KDE Plasma 5.12.6, the latest bugfix release for Plasma 5.12 was made available for Kubuntu 18.04 LTS (the Bionic Beaver) users via normal updates. The full changelog for 5.12.6 contains scores of fixes, including fixes and polish for Discover and the desktop. These fixes should be immediately available through normal updates. The Kubuntu team wishes users a happy experience with the excellent 5.12 LTS desktop, and thanks the KDE/Plasma team for such a wonderful desktop to package. Also: Kubuntu 18.04 LTS Users Can Now Update to the KDE Plasma 5.12.6 LTS Desktop
USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode Driver Coming To Linux 4.19
The USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode driver will be coming to the Linux 4.19 kernel. Intel developers have been working on a USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode support for the mainline Linux kernel so it can play nicely with hardware supporting DP displays/adapters over the USB Type-C interface. That work is now ready for mainline with USB subsystem maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman pulling the USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode support into his usb-next Git branch of material that will end up landing in Linux 4.19.
