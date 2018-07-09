Mobile/Miniature Ubuntu and Tizen Infographic: Ubuntu connects everything As highlighted in the Ubuntu is Everywhere infographic to coincide with the 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu is used by millions across every sector and technology imaginable. Two years on, and with 18.04 LTS now released, we take a new look at how Ubuntu has evolved and is at the heart of emerging technologies including AI, blockchain, robotics and more. We also share the growth of Ubuntu’s cloud presence and how Ubuntu continues to pervade multiple industries, devices and is used by millions globally.

Canonical launches Minimal Ubuntu for automated use at scale Canonical wants to optimize Ubuntu for scaled automated usage with the release of Minimal Ubuntu. According to the company, Minimal Ubuntu is the smallest base image of Ubuntu, with images less than half the size of the standard Ubuntu server image and a boot time that is 40 percent faster. Even with a small footprint, Canonical explained Minimal Ubuntu still preserves full compatibility with standard Ubuntu operations. It is designed for entirely automated operations and does not include the usual user-friendly utilities for interactive usage. The solution removes editors, documentation, locales, and other user-oriented features of Ubuntu Server, leaving only the vital parts of the boot sequence.

Canonical released its new Minimal Ubuntu yesterday. According to the Ubuntu blog, Minimal Ubuntu is "optimized for automated use at scale, with a tiny package set and minimal security cross-section. Speed, performance and stability are primary concerns for cloud developers and ops." The images are 50% smaller than the standard Ubuntu server images and they boot up to 40% faster. Minimal Ubuntu also is fully compatible with standard Ubuntu operations. You can download it here.

Samsung Gear S4 may run Wear OS, and measure blood pressure Next in the pipeline for Samsung is the Galaxy Note 9, scheduled for 9 August in New York. However, it’s not the Note 9 that’s creating more buzz right now, but the company’s upcoming smartwatch, the Gear S4. Rumors about the Gear S4 has been doing the rounds for quite some time, and they don’t seem to fade anytime soon. The big question surrounding it is whether it’ll run on Samsung’s Tizen OS or Google’s Wear OS.