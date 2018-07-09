Language Selection

Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser

Software

If the Lynx open-source text-based browser isn't satisfying your needs with viewing modern web sites via the terminal, Browsh is a new entrant into the text-based web-browser space that seeks to support modern web standards.

Phoronix reader Julius reports in this morning on the availability of Browsh, a text-based web browser that supports HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and even video and WebGL content. Granted, due to terminal limitations, the multimedia content becomes rather pixelated due to the low resolution.

Mobile/Miniature Ubuntu and Tizen

  • Infographic: Ubuntu connects everything
    As highlighted in the Ubuntu is Everywhere infographic to coincide with the 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu is used by millions across every sector and technology imaginable. Two years on, and with 18.04 LTS now released, we take a new look at how Ubuntu has evolved and is at the heart of emerging technologies including AI, blockchain, robotics and more. We also share the growth of Ubuntu’s cloud presence and how Ubuntu continues to pervade multiple industries, devices and is used by millions globally.
  • Canonical launches Minimal Ubuntu for automated use at scale
    Canonical wants to optimize Ubuntu for scaled automated usage with the release of Minimal Ubuntu. According to the company, Minimal Ubuntu is the smallest base image of Ubuntu, with images less than half the size of the standard Ubuntu server image and a boot time that is 40 percent faster. Even with a small footprint, Canonical explained Minimal Ubuntu still preserves full compatibility with standard Ubuntu operations. It is designed for entirely automated operations and does not include the usual user-friendly utilities for interactive usage. The solution removes editors, documentation, locales, and other user-oriented features of Ubuntu Server, leaving only the vital parts of the boot sequence.
  • Canonical Releases Minimal Ubuntu, Mozilla Launches Two Mobile Test Pilot Experiments, Google Announces Jib for Java Developers, New Ubuntu Bug Discovered and Wine 3.12 Now Available
    Canonical released its new Minimal Ubuntu yesterday. According to the Ubuntu blog, Minimal Ubuntu is "optimized for automated use at scale, with a tiny package set and minimal security cross-section. Speed, performance and stability are primary concerns for cloud developers and ops." The images are 50% smaller than the standard Ubuntu server images and they boot up to 40% faster. Minimal Ubuntu also is fully compatible with standard Ubuntu operations. You can download it here.
  • Samsung Gear S4 may run Wear OS, and measure blood pressure
    Next in the pipeline for Samsung is the Galaxy Note 9, scheduled for 9 August in New York. However, it’s not the Note 9 that’s creating more buzz right now, but the company’s upcoming smartwatch, the Gear S4. Rumors about the Gear S4 has been doing the rounds for quite some time, and they don’t seem to fade anytime soon. The big question surrounding it is whether it’ll run on Samsung’s Tizen OS or Google’s Wear OS.

Red Hat News: Security, Celebrating Red Hat’s 25th Anniversary and More

  • Red Hat Security: Red Hat’s disclosure process
    Last week, a vulnerability (CVE-2018-10892) that affected CRI-O, Buildah, Podman, and Docker was made public before some affected upstream projects were notified. We regret that this was not handled in a way that lives up to our own standards around responsible disclosure. It has caused us to look back to see what went wrong so as to prevent this from happening in the future. Because of how important our relationships with the community and industry partners are and how seriously we treat non-public information irrespective of where it originates, we are taking this event as an opportunity to look internally at improvements and challenge assumptions we have held. We conducted a review and are using this to develop training around the handling of non-public information relating to security vulnerabilities, and ensuring that our relevant associates have a full understanding of the importance of engaging with upstreams as per their, and our, responsible disclosure guidelines. We are also clarifying communication mechanisms so that our associates are aware of the importance of and methods for notifying upstream of a vulnerability prior to public disclosure.
  • Celebrating Red Hat’s 25th anniversary: Red Hat partners have played an important role in our company journey
    As Red Hat celebrates 25 years, I would be remiss not to mention the role Red Hat partners have played in our company’s story. Partners have been an important multiplier for Red Hat and building our customer success. They are important to our future.
  • DH2i signs strategic-alignment agreement with Red Hat
    DH2i Co., a Fort Collins-based company that provides disaster-recovery solutions for Windows, Linux and Oracle databases, has signed a strategic-alignment agreement with Red Hat. After testing and validation, DH2i will become a Red Hat Technology Partner and has been certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
  • How Financially Strong Is Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)?
  • What is the fate of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN),

Android Leftovers

