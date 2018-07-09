Xen Project Hypervisor 4.11
-
What’s New in the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.11
I am pleased to announce the release of the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.11. One of our long-term development goals since the introduction of Xen Project Hypervisor 4.8 has been to create a cleaner architecture for core technology, less code and a smaller computing base for security and performance. The Xen 4.11 release has followed this approach by delivering more PVH related functionality: PVH Dom0 support is now available as experimental feature and support for running unmodified PV guests in a PVH Container has been added. In addition, significant chunks of the ARM port have been rewritten.
-
Xen Project Hypervisor: Virtualization and Power Management are Coalescing into an Energy-Aware Hypervisor
Power management in the Xen Project Hypervisor historically targets server applications to improve power consumption and heat management in data centers reducing electricity and cooling costs. In the embedded space, the Xen Project Hypervisor faces very different applications, architectures and power-related requirements, which focus on battery life, heat, and size.
Although the same fundamental principles of power management apply, the power management infrastructure in the Xen Project Hypervisor requires new interfaces, methods, and policies tailored to embedded architectures and applications. This post recaps Xen Project power management, how the requirements change in the embedded space, and how this change may unite the hypervisor and power manager functions.
-
Xen Hypervisor 4.11 Released With Many Core Improvements
It's one month late but the Xen Project Hypervisor 4.11 release is available today with great scads of new features.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 600 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Mobile/Miniature Ubuntu and Tizen
Red Hat News: Security, Celebrating Red Hat’s 25th Anniversary and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 37 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
4 days 2 hours ago
4 days 4 hours ago
4 days 18 hours ago
4 days 18 hours ago
4 days 18 hours ago