Mozilla and Chrome: Lockbox, New Site for Thunderbird and SeaMonkey Add-ons and More
-
Mozilla Announces Firefox Lockbox, a Face ID-Compatible Password Manager for iOS
After it made sure Firefox is one of the most popular web browsers on the desktop, Mozilla continues their quest to conquer the mobile world with new and innovative apps.
Today, Mozilla announced that it had developed two new apps for Apple's iOS and Google's Android mobile operating systems, Firefox Lockbox for iOS and Notes by Firefox for Android. The two apps are currently available for testing through the company's Mobile Test Pilot Experiments initiative.
The Firefox Lockbox for iOS promises to be a password manager that you can take anywhere, so you won't have to reset your new passwords when you forget them. While the app can sync passwords across devices, it's only compatible with passwords save through the Firefox web browser via a Firefox Sync account.
-
New Site for Thunderbird and SeaMonkey Add-ons
When Firefox Quantum (version 57) launched in November 2017, it exclusively supported add-ons built using WebExtensions APIs. addons.mozilla.org (AMO) has followed a parallel development path to Firefox and will soon only support WebExtensions-based add-ons.
As Thunderbird and SeaMonkey do not plan to fully switch over to the WebExtensions API in the near future, the Thunderbird Council has agreed to host and manage a new site for Thunderbird and SeaMonkey add-ons. This new site, addons.thunderbird.net, will go live in July 2018.
Starting on July 12th, all add-ons that support Thunderbird and SeaMonkey will be automatically ported to addons.thunderbird.net. The update URLs of these add-ons will be redirected from AMO to the new site and all users will continue to receive automatic updates. Developer accounts will also be ported and developers will be able to log in and manage their listings on the new site.
-
A Vision for Engineering Workflow at Mozilla (Part Three)
This is the last post in a three-part series on A Vision for Engineering Workflow at Mozilla.
-
Why Isn't Debugging Treated As A First-Class Activity?
One thing developers spend a lot of time on is completely absent from both of these lists: debugging! Gitlab doesn't even list anything debugging-related in its missing features. Why isn't debugging treated as worthy of attention? I genuinely don't know — I'd like to hear your theories!
One of my theories is that debugging is ignored because people working on these systems aren't aware of anything they could do to improve it. "If there's no solution, there's no problem." With Pernosco we need to raise awareness that progress is possible and therefore debugging does demand investment. Not only is progress possible, but debugging solutions can deeply integrate into the increasingly cloud-based development workflows described above.
-
Bug futures: business models
Recent question about futures markets on software bugs: what's the business model?
As far as I can tell, there are several available models, just as there are multiple kinds of companies that can participate in any securities or commodities market.
-
Are You a Fan of Google Chrome’s New Look?
Perhaps it’s just me, but I don’t think the look of Google Chrome has altered all that much since it blinked into life in 2009.
But that will shortly change.
Rumour has it that Google plans to debut a new-look Google Chrome ahead of the browser’s 10th birthday in September.
And if you’re a spoiler fan, the new look is already available for testing.
Now, we’re not talking a revamp based on the old ‘boxy’ Material Design here. Oh no. The visual rejig Is based on the rounder, softer and more tactile Material Design 2 (on full display in Android P and arriving piecemeal to the Chrome OS desktop).
-
