Software and Games: Wego, Cockpit, Samba, Podman, Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Week and GOG
wego – ASCII weather app for the terminal
I spend an inordinate amount of time at the command line. I almost live on the command line because of its convenience. It’s probably because I love terminal apps.
wego is another gem of a terminal application. It’s open source weather software written in the Go programming language and designed for the terminal. It displays the weather in a variety of visually attractive ways. It’s a lightweight way to keep an eye on the weather without requiring a web browser. The information is SSL-encrypted for transmission to the local computer.
You may have been using the software without knowing it. wttr.in is a web frontend for wego that you can access using curl to provide weather information from a terminal. If you’ve already got curl on your system, there’s nothing to install. It’s got lots of options; you can find out about them from curl wttr.in/:help
Cockpit 172
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 172.
Samba 4.9 Is Working On Many Improvements, New Features
Developers behind Samba, the open-source SMB/CIFS implementation for providing integration with the Windows Server Domain and Windows clients, is preparing for their next 4.9 release.
In stepping towards their first preview release of Samba 4.9, their news file has been getting filled in over the past couple days to reflect all of the changes that have been staged in Samba Git since the Samba 4.9 branching at the beginning of the year.
Using podman for containers
Podman is one of the newer tool in the container world, it can help you to run OCI containers in pods. It uses Buildah to build containers, and runc or any other OCI compliant runtime. Podman is being actively developed.
I have moved the two major bots we use for dgplug summer training (named batul and tenida) under podman and they are running well for the last few days.
The Humble Store 'Square Enix Publisher Week' has some great Linux games on offer
For those after some of the bigger Linux games, you should take a look at Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Week.
The updated release of 'Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive' that has Linux support is now on GOG
As a reminder, the updated release from THQ Nordic doesn't just add Linux support. It also adds language support for French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian and English to the main game. It also adds in the lost demo level, with more limited language support.
Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and More
Debian Joins KDE's Advisory Board
Since the KDE Advisory Board was created in 2016, we have been encouraging more and more organizations to join it, either as patrons or as non-profit partner organizations. With Ubuntu (via Canonical) and openSUSE (via SUSE) we already had two popular Linux distributions represented in the Advisory board. They are now joined by one of the biggest and oldest purely community-driven distributions: Debian. KDE has a long-standing and friendly relationship with Debian, and we are happy to formalize it now. Having Debian on our Advisory Board will allow us to learn from them, share our experience with them, and deepen our collaboration even further.
Security: BGP Hijack Factory, IDN, Microsoft Windows Back Doors and Intel Defects
