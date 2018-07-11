Red Hat News
Top Indian carriers taking "open telco" approach to build future networks for new services: Red Hat
Top Indian telecom service providers are taking “Open Telco” approach in building next-generation networks using networks functions virtualisation technology to bring flexibility to offer new services, and to prepare for 5G in coming years, according to the US-based open source solutions provider, Red Hat.
Ben Panic, Director of Sales, Asia Pacific Region (Telecommunications) at Red Hat told ET that Indian telcos have already deployed open source technology-based solutions in the core functions of their mobile networks. “The target goal of NFV is to open, be multi-vendor, be flexible and agile,” he said.
Celebrating Red Hat’s 25th anniversary: How partners play an important role [Ed: reposted from Red Hat's site]
As Red Hat celebrates 25 years, I would be remiss not to mention the role Red Hat partners have played in our company’s story. Partners have been an important multiplier for Red Hat and building our customer success. They are important to our future.
Early endeavours in the channel
In 2006, I joined Red Hat to expand the partner ecosystem. I’d been working in the channel since Moses was around, or at least since 1981. Although we were mainly selling direct, there was growing confidence that we could make the transformation to support a robust partner ecosystem.
Analysts Set Red Hat Inc (RHT) Target Price at $157.79
Buy Red Hat, An Attractive Cloud Computing Play
