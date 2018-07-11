today's howtos
FreeBSD find CPU (processor) temperature command
LF - Feature Rich Terminal Manager for Linux
In this guide, we will cover the installation and usage of LF file manager on Linux. LF which is an abbreviation of (List files) is console file manager written in Go.
LF provides minimalistic and nice curses interface with a view on the directory hierarchy on terminal. It gives you a quick way to switch directories and browse the file system.
Scout_Realtime – Monitor Server and Process Metrics in Linux
An introduction to Go arrays and slices
Control your browser like a pro! Plasma browser integration
A sysadmin's guide to SELinux: 42 answers to the big questions
Security. Hardening. Compliance. Policy. The Four Horsemen of the SysAdmin Apocalypse. In addition to our daily tasks—monitoring, backup, implementation, tuning, updating, and so forth—we are also in charge of securing our systems. Even those systems where the third-party provider tells us to disable the enhanced security. It seems like a job for Mission Impossible's Ethan Hunt.
Faced with this dilemma, some sysadmins decide to take the blue pill because they think they will never know the answer to the big question of life, the universe, and everything else. And, as we all know, that answer is 42.
Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and More
Debian Joins KDE's Advisory Board
Since the KDE Advisory Board was created in 2016, we have been encouraging more and more organizations to join it, either as patrons or as non-profit partner organizations. With Ubuntu (via Canonical) and openSUSE (via SUSE) we already had two popular Linux distributions represented in the Advisory board. They are now joined by one of the biggest and oldest purely community-driven distributions: Debian. KDE has a long-standing and friendly relationship with Debian, and we are happy to formalize it now. Having Debian on our Advisory Board will allow us to learn from them, share our experience with them, and deepen our collaboration even further.
Security: BGP Hijack Factory, IDN, Microsoft Windows Back Doors and Intel Defects
