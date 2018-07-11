Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and More
-
The new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Panorama UI is now available on Linux
After waiting for a bit of extra time, Linux gamers can now enjoy the brand new Panorama UI update in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
To activate it, you need to add "-panorama" as a launch option on Steam. Simply right right on the game in your Steam library, hit properties and then hit the set launch options button and paste it in there.
-
Action racing game 'Road Redemption' updated with improved physics
Annoyingly, they messed up the executable naming for the Linux & Mac versions. You can launch it directly from the installed folder, but not from Steam directly until they fix this. Sadly, that means the Steam Controller doesn't work as a gamepad, even when using SC Controller the buttons were all messed up so it's keyboard only until they fix it up.
-
Fallout inspired ATOM RPG has another sizeable update
ATOM RPG, the rough but very promising Fallout inspired game has another sizeable update that's live on Steam.
-
Kalypso Media buy the rights to the Commandos IP, a new game is coming plus updates to older titles
Kalypso Media now officially own the rights to the Commandos IP which could mean good things for Linux gamers.
Kalypso Media have been pretty good to Linux gamers in recent years, with them publishing Linux titles like Sudden Strike 4, Railway Empire, Dungeons 3, Tropico 6 (coming soon) and plenty more.
-
Valve have revamped the Upcoming Releases section on Steam
Valve are continuing their Steam store updated, with the latest section to get a makeover being the Upcoming games section.
Originally, it was a very basic list of all games to be released on Steam for whatever platform you had selected to view. Instead, it's now a "Popular Upcoming" list that takes into account pre-release interest in a game using wishlists and other data.
-
Twin-stick shooter 'NeuroVoider' is now on GOG
Flying Oak Games first title NeuroVoider is an action packed twin-stick shooter RPG and it's now available DRM free on GOG.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 567 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and More
Debian Joins KDE's Advisory Board
Since the KDE Advisory Board was created in 2016, we have been encouraging more and more organizations to join it, either as patrons or as non-profit partner organizations. With Ubuntu (via Canonical) and openSUSE (via SUSE) we already had two popular Linux distributions represented in the Advisory board. They are now joined by one of the biggest and oldest purely community-driven distributions: Debian. KDE has a long-standing and friendly relationship with Debian, and we are happy to formalize it now. Having Debian on our Advisory Board will allow us to learn from them, share our experience with them, and deepen our collaboration even further.
Security: BGP Hijack Factory, IDN, Microsoft Windows Back Doors and Intel Defects
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 day 18 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
5 days 19 hours ago
5 days 20 hours ago
6 days 10 hours ago
6 days 10 hours ago
6 days 11 hours ago
6 days 15 hours ago