Ubuntu: Demystifying Snap Confinement, 'Minimal', “Ubuntu Is Everywhere”, and Ubuntu Podcast
-
Demystifying Snap Confinement
Snaps introduce some new concepts to the Linux ecosystem which developers can take advantage of, and snap users need to appreciate. When installing a snap, it’s important to understand what parts of the system the application wants access to. It’s up to the user to decide to install (or not) a snap, and the confinement model empowers the user in the decision making process.
-
Canonical releases Minimal Ubuntu for servers, containers and the cloud
There's a new version of Ubuntu on the block -- Ubuntu Minimal. It's been stripped right back to the bone to leave a tiny footprint, and these back Linux distros should boot 40 percent faster than a standard Ubuntu server image. Despite the reduced footprint size, Ubuntu Minimal retains all of Ubuntu's standard tools (such as ssh, apt and snapd) and maintain full compatibility.
Designed for cloud developers and ops, Canonical says that the release is intended for completely automated operations, and as such much of the user-friendliness has been stripped out, but it's still ideal for used in KVM, Google Computer Engine and AWS.
-
This Infographic From Canonical Shows “Ubuntu Is Everywhere”
Microsoft Windows owns the lion’s share in the operating system market, but at the same time, we cannot deny the presence of Linux. The fact that Linux Ubuntu powers Netflix, Snapchat, Dropbox, Uber, Tesla, and International Space Station is enough to prove the might of the opensource kernel.
-
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S11E18 – Eighteen Summers - Ubuntu Podcast
-
