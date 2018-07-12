Red Hat Leftovers: Red Hat Summit, OpenShift, Fedora App
Red Hat Summit 2018 Partners with Exhibitors Connection for Brand Ambassadors
Red Hat Summit brings together open source contributors, customers and staff of the world's leading provider of open source solutions. Red Hat Summit 2018, May 8-10, at San Francisco's Moscone Center, was staffed by more than 100 Exhibitors Connection Brand Ambassadors.
Care and Feeding of Minishift Development Environments
If you’ve heard of minishift, the OpenShift environment for your laptop, or if you’re using the Container Development Kit (CDK) at work, you’re probably building applications on the OpenShift Container Platform. This post is for you. If you’re new to OpenShift and these names aren’t familiar yet, check out the this other minishift blog first to get the most value from the content below.
Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Bought by Bremer Trust National Association
[Week 8] GSoC Status Report for Fedora App: Abhishek Sharma
