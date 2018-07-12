today's howtos
-
Simple streaming the Linux desktop to Kodi using GStreamer and RTP
-
How Setup and Configure Docker Swarm Cluster on Ubuntu
-
How to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 18.04
-
It’s All In The Libs – Building A Plugin System Using Dynamic Loading
Shared libraries are our best friends to extend the functionality of C programs without reinventing the wheel. They offer a collection of exported functions, variables, and other symbols that we can use inside our own program as if the content of the shared library was a direct part of our code. The usual way to use such libraries is to simply link against them at compile time, and let the linker resolve all external symbols and make sure everything is in place when creating our executable file. Whenever we then run our executable, the loader, a part of the operating system, will try to resolve again all the symbols, and load every required library into memory, along with our executable itself.
But what if we didn’t want to add libraries at compile time, but instead load them ourselves as needed during runtime? Instead of a predefined dependency on a library, we could make its presence optional and adjust our program’s functionality accordingly. Well, we can do just that with the concept of dynamic loading. In this article, we will look into dynamic loading, how to use it, and what to do with it — including building our own plugin system. But first, we will have a closer look at shared libraries and create one ourselves.
Note that some details may vary on different architectures, and all examples in here are focusing on x86_64 Linux, although the main principles should be identical on other systems, including Linux on ARM (Raspberry Pi) and other Unix-like systems.
-
Road to RHCA--Preparation Meets Opportunity
-
Ten Linux process management commands that simplify admin workflows
-
How to install mcrypt for PHP 7.2
-
How To Install Git on CentOS 7
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 549 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: gksu Alternatives, bootiso and Yay
Security: Defective Processors, Malicious Proprietary Software and Cost of Bad Software
today's howtos
Trisquel 8.0 LTS Review: Successful Freedom of 2018
Trisquel 8.0 is a success in reaching freedom goal (meaning: no proprietary at all) for overall computer users, especially desktop. It is a 100% free distro which is complete, user friendly, and instant. Compared to regular distros, it's at least equally low in requirements but high in usability; compared to common free distros, it's active (not dormant) and long-standing (since 2007). This operating system can be used by general computer users, produced in mass computers (i.e. sold in a PC/laptop), and especially software freedom people. This year, 2018, anybody wants the true free distro would be happy with Trisquel.
Recent comments
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 14 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
3 days 11 hours ago
6 days 7 hours ago
6 days 9 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 58 sec ago
1 week 4 hours ago