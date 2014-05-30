Security: Defective Processors, Malicious Proprietary Software and Cost of Bad Software
freenode Launches New Job Board, Two More Spectre Security Holes Discovered, Debian Joins KDE's Advisory Board, Android Malware Found in the Google Play Store and Stable Kernels Released
Two new Spectre-type security holes have been discovered. ZDNet reports that this affects any operating system running on AMD, ARM and Intel processors. Vladimir Kiriansky, PhD candidate at MIT, and independent researcher Carl Waldspurger found the new vulnerabilities and published a paper. ZDNet also notes that so far, no known attacks have occurred making use of these bugs, but that likely will change soon.
Android security: Password-stealing malware sneaks in Google Play store in bogus apps
A cyber crime group has sneaked apps onto the official Google Play Store which then serve up Trojan banking malware to Android users, security researchers have revealed.
Uncovered in June, the campaign delivered Anubis malware designed to steal login credentials for banking apps, e-wallets and payment cards. The payload was hidden in applications which claimed to offer services ranging from online shopping to live stock-market monitoring.
Google Chrome Will Start Using 10% More RAM Now, Thanks to Spectre
Soon Google Chrome is going to use even more of your RAM, assuming that it’s even possible to use more than it already does. This is because of Chrome 67’s new Site Isolation feature to protect against Spectre.
Security in Open Source Software Isn’t Automatic – but It Should Be [Ed: WhiteSource wants to sell its crap. Pretends only FOSS has bugs, as usual. Might as well say, "Security in Proprietary Software Isn’t Automatic"]
