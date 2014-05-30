Software: gksu Alternatives, bootiso and Yay
-
Opening Graphical Application with Root Permission – gksu Alternatives in Ubuntu 18.04
Recently, Ubuntu 18.04 removed gksu from its repositories, causing panic in anyone who relied on the utility on a regular basis. What many people didn’t realize, though, was gksu hadn’t been maintained in a long time. It was already a dead program. Ubuntu finally just made the move to cut ties with it.
-
bootiso: Easy ISO To Bootable USB Drive From The Command Line
If you're looking for a command line tool that is able to create a bootable USB drive from both hybrid and non-hybrid ISO images (it should work with any Linux distribution ISO as well as Microsoft Windows ISO files), with some safety checks in place, you may want to give Bootiso a try.
-
Yay – Yet Another Reliable AUR Helper Written In Go
Howdy Arch Users! I’ve got a good news for you. Today, I stumbled upon yet another reliable AUR helper called “Yay”. Yep! the name of this AUR helper is Yay. In the past, I was using Pacaur for installing AUR packages. It did a great job and I really liked it. I have also used some other AUR helpers such as Packer and Yaourt as well. But, they are all now discontinued and not recommended to use anymore. After reading about Yay features, I thought to give “Yay” a try and see how things works. So, here we go!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 528 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: gksu Alternatives, bootiso and Yay
Security: Defective Processors, Malicious Proprietary Software and Cost of Bad Software
today's howtos
Trisquel 8.0 LTS Review: Successful Freedom of 2018
Trisquel 8.0 is a success in reaching freedom goal (meaning: no proprietary at all) for overall computer users, especially desktop. It is a 100% free distro which is complete, user friendly, and instant. Compared to regular distros, it's at least equally low in requirements but high in usability; compared to common free distros, it's active (not dormant) and long-standing (since 2007). This operating system can be used by general computer users, produced in mass computers (i.e. sold in a PC/laptop), and especially software freedom people. This year, 2018, anybody wants the true free distro would be happy with Trisquel.
Recent comments
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 14 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
3 days 11 hours ago
6 days 7 hours ago
6 days 9 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 58 sec ago
1 week 4 hours ago