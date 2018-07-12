Red Hat News
Red Hat APAC partner conference photo gallery
Recently I had the opportunity to attend the Red Hat APAC partner conference in Bali and simply put it was unforgettable.
From long beaches to light shows and regional dinners the conference really did offer it all to partners.
On top of the beautiful setting, the conference also focussed on highlighting partners, their success with Red Hat and how they interact and elevate each other.
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13: five things you need to know about networking
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13, based on the upstream Queens release, is now Generally Available. Of course this version brings in many improvements and enhancements across the stack, but in this blog post I’m going to focus on the five biggest and most exciting networking features found this latest release.
Linux Graphics: AMD and NVIDIA
96-core NanoPi Fire3 cluster computer blows past RPi rigs in benchmarks
Cluster computer projects are increasingly looking beyond the Raspberry Pi to build devices with faster cluster-friendly SBCs. Here’s a 96-core monster that taps the octa-core NanoPi Fire3. Cluster computers constructed of Raspberry Pi SBCs have been around for years, ranging from supercomputer-like behemoths to simple hobbyist rigs. More recently, we’ve seen cluster designs that use other open-spec hacker boards, many of which offer higher computer power and faster networking at the same or lower price. Farther below, we’ll examine one recent open source design from Paul Smith at Climbers.net that combines 12 octa-core NanoPi-Fire3 SBCs for a 96-core cluster. Also: Low-profile Apollo Lake Mini-ITX board runs Linux
