Security: Chip Defects and More
Chrome Web Browser Will Now Use 10% More RAM With Spectre Fix
Chrome 67 protects against Spectre hacks but gobbles more RAM
The new feature basically splits the render process into separate tasks using out-of-process iframes, which makes it difficult for speculative execution exploits like Spectre to snoop on data.
Linux, malware and data breaches – what can we learn? [VIDEO] [Ed: The insecurity industry, which profits from selling snake oil for Windows, relishes in the idea that GNU/Linux is not secure]
We thought we’d dig into the recent malware infestation at Gentoo Linux – how it happened, how Gentoo responded, and how to avoid this sort of crisis in your own network.
We think Gentoo did a good job in a bad situation, and we can all learn something from that.
Speculative Load Hardening Lands In LLVM For Spectre V1 Mitigation
The Speculative Load Hardening (SLH) effort that has been in development for months as a compiler-based automated Spectre Variant One mitigation technique has landed within LLVM trunk.
Happening in time for LLVM 7.0 is this initial Speculative Load Hardening for x86/x86_64 while ARM developers are also working on leveraging SLH within LLVM for AArch64 (64-bit ARM) as well.
Senators press federal election officials on state cybersecurity
“Many elections across the nation do not have auditable elections. They are done completely electronically,” Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told the panel of witnesses at a hearing on election security preparedness convened by the Senate Rules and Administration Committee.
Thomas Hicks, the head of the EAC, indicated that states decide whether they want to have auditable elections.
Clear Linux Makes a Strong Case for Your Next Cloud Platform
There are so many Linux distributions available, some of which are all-purpose and some that have a more singular focus. Truth be told, you can take most general distributions and turn them into purpose-driven platforms. But, when it comes to things like cloud and IoT, most prefer distributions built with that specific use in mind. That’s where the likes of Clear Linux comes in. This particular flavor of Linux was designed for the cloud, and it lets you install either an incredibly bare OS or one with exactly what you need to start developing for cloud and/or IoT.
GCC 8.2 Compiler Will Be Releasing Soon
Developers behind the GNU Compiler Collection intend to get release preparations underway soon for the GCC 8.2 compiler. GCC8 remains open for bug/regression fixes and documentation updates with GCC 8.2 due to be the first point release under the GCC versioning policy where the May release of GCC 8.1 marked the project's first stable feature release of GCC8. New feature development meanwhile remains focused on GCC 9, which will be released initially as GCC 9.1 around early 2019. So to no surprise, GCC 8.2 is set to carry just various regression fixes primarily as more developers began trying out this annually updated compiler following the recent stable release.
Linux Foundation on Jobs and Funding
