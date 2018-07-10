Games: Hacknet, Streets of Rogue, Scrunk, Fanatical
-
Hacknet is currently doing a free giveaway on Steam
Just a quick tip: If you missed the previous Hacknet giveaway, act fast as it's free to grab and keep on Steam right now.
-
The excellent Streets of Rogue has another update adding lots of little things and improved performance
Easily one of my favourite games for being absolutely nuts, Streets of Rogue has been updated yet again.
Not as big as some of the other updates, it's still a rather good one as it adds in lots of smaller fun features, improves performances and fixes the usual bugs.
-
2D team-based building and raiding game 'Scrunk' is out and free to try this weekend
Scrunk is a 2D online team-based building and raiding game that's actually surprisingly fun, it's out now and free to try this weekend.
-
Fanatical has a big strategy game sale on with some good Linux games cheap
What's that? That's the refreshing smell of yet another big sale going on and this time it's at Fanatical.
-
