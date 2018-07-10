today's leftovers
Greens 'bewildered' by kerfuffle over Microsoft's Protected cloud status
The Australian Greens say they are "bewildered" at the way the Australian Signals Directorate has handled Microsoft's application for Protected cloud certification and the subsequent departure of a top female officer from the agency's ranks.
Protected cloud is the highest security classification for vendors and allows a company to apply for contracts to store top-secret Australian Government data.
In response to queries from iTWire, Greens' digital communications spokesperson Senator Jordon Steele-John said: "A staffer within the Australian Signals Directorate dared to refuse an application from foreign multinational company, Microsoft.
"This application ensured secure cloud services receiving protected certification. Approving this certification meant that Microsoft overseas employees could access secure information for government departments.
Microsoft has been allowed to have staff based abroad handle systems on which top-secret data is stored. For the other four Australian companies, only staff vetted by the ASD can administer these systems.
"It seems that there is one rule for multinational corporations, and another rule for Australian businesses, who are yet to get a look in to providing Protected cloud services to the Australian Public Service," Senator Steele-John said.
"Australians have a right to know that the corporate interest is not being put ahead of the the security of our data."
Container Adoption Starts to Outpace DevOps
A new survey finds the number of organizations using containers is poised to pass the number of organizations employing DevOps processes in the months ahead. Less clear, however, is the degree to which adoption of containers will force organizations to embrace DevOps.
The survey of 601 IT decision-makers conducted by ClearPath Strategies on behalf of the Cloud Foundry Foundation (CFF) finds that 32 percent of respondents have adopted containers and are employing DevOps processes. But the number of respondents who plan to adopt or evaluate containers in the next 12 months is 25 percent, while 17 percent are planning to adopt or evaluate DevOps processes. Overall, the survey finds that within the next two years, 72 percent of respondents either already are or expect to be using containers. That compares to 66 percent who say the same for DevOps.
MKVToolNix 25.0.0 Released, Linux AppImage Now Available
MKVToolNix, the free and open source set of tools used for creating, editing, and inspecting Matroska files (MKV, MK3D, MKA, and MKS), was updated to version 25.0.0, bringing quite a few bug fixes along with a few enhancements. With this release, a Linux AppImage is available "which should run on any Linux distribution released around the time of CentOS 7/Ubuntu 14.04 or later".
Fixing issues with the “New Messages” divider
Fractal is a Matrix client for GNOME and is written in Rust. Matrix is an open network for secure, decentralized communication.
Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increased Red Hat (RHT) Stake By $682,420; Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)’s Sentiment Is 0.85
Returning to Growth and Value Creating: Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
Offering Potential To Outperform Peers? – Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
Games: Hacknet, Streets of Rogue, Scrunk, Fanatical
OSS Leftovers
Windows Server 2016 vs. FreeBSD 11.2 vs. 8 Linux Distributions Performance Benchmarks
Given the recent releases of FreeBSD 11.2, Scientific Linux 6.10, openSUSE Leap 15, and other distribution updates in the past quarter, here are some fresh benchmarks of eight different Linux distributions compared to FreeBSD 11.2 and Microsoft Windows Server 2016. The tested Linux platforms for this go-around were CentOS 7.5, Clear Linux 23610, Debian 9.4, Fedora Server 28, openSUSE leap 15.0, Scientific Linux 6.10, Scientific Linux 7.5, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Security: Chip Defects and More
