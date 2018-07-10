Android Leftovers
Blancco: Refurbished Android phones lack performance, iPhones miss connectivity
What makes a Chromebook so secure?
Twitter Android app is being updated with a bottom navigation bar
Android Studio 3.2 Beta 3 Brings Navigation Editor, Android App Bundle and More
Nokia 6.1 Review—The best answer to “What Android phone should I buy?”
YouTube widely rolling out full bleed video thumbnails on Android [Gallery]
BlackBerry announces an Android Oreo beta for the KEYone
9to5Toys Lunch Break: Kenwood Android Auto Receiver $450, BOGO FREE Samsung Galaxy, Aukey Car Mount $5 ...
Games: Hacknet, Streets of Rogue, Scrunk, Fanatical
OSS Leftovers
Windows Server 2016 vs. FreeBSD 11.2 vs. 8 Linux Distributions Performance Benchmarks
Given the recent releases of FreeBSD 11.2, Scientific Linux 6.10, openSUSE Leap 15, and other distribution updates in the past quarter, here are some fresh benchmarks of eight different Linux distributions compared to FreeBSD 11.2 and Microsoft Windows Server 2016. The tested Linux platforms for this go-around were CentOS 7.5, Clear Linux 23610, Debian 9.4, Fedora Server 28, openSUSE leap 15.0, Scientific Linux 6.10, Scientific Linux 7.5, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Security: Chip Defects and More
