Browsers: Firefox, Browsh and Chrome Mozilla B-Team: happy bmo push day!

Mozilla VR Blog: This week in Mixed Reality: Issue 12 This week we landed a bunch of core features: in the browsers space, we landed WebVR support and immersive controllers; in the social area, added media tools to Hubs; and in the content ecosystem, we now have WebGL2 support on the WebGLRenderer in three.js.

Robert Kaiser: VR Map - A-Frame Demo using OpenStreetMap Data The prime driver for writing my first such demo was that I wanted to do something meaningful with A-Frame. Previously, I had only played around with the Hello WebVR example and some small alterations around the basic elements seen in that one, which is also pretty much what I taught to others in the WebVR workshops I held in Vienna last year. Now, it was time to go beyond that, and as I had recently bought a HTC Vive, I wanted something where the controllers could be used - but still something that would fall back nicely and be usable in 2D mode on a desktop browser or even mobile screens.

Firefox Test Pilot: The Evolution of Side View Side View is a new Firefox Test Pilot experiment which allows you to send any webpage to the Firefox sidebar, giving you an easy way to view two webpages side-by-side. It was released June 5 through the Test Pilot program, and we thought we would share with you some of the different approaches we tried while implementing this idea.

Browsh – A Modern Text Browser That Supports Graphics And Video Browsh is a modern, text-based browser that supports graphics including video. Yes, you read that right! It supports HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, photos, WebGL content and of course video as well. Technically speaking, it is not much of a browser, but some kind of terminal front-end of browser. It uses headless Firefox to render the web page and then converts it to ASCII art. According to the developer, Browsh significantly reduces the bandwidth and increases the browsing speed. Another cool feature of browsh is you can ssh from, for example an old laptop, to a regular computer where you have Browsh installed, and browse HTML5 webpages without much lag. Browsh is free, open source and cross-platform.

The most ambitious browser mitigation yet for Spectre attacks comes to Chrome Google’s Chrome browser is undergoing a major architectural change to enable a protection designed to blunt the threat of attacks related to the Spectre vulnerability in computer processors. If left unchecked by browsers or operating systems, such attacks may allow hackers to pluck passwords or other sensitive data out of computer memory when targets visit malicious sites.

libinput has a new trackpoint acceleration Just a heads-up, I just merged a branch that fixes trackpoint acceleration in libinput. The previous approach was simply broken, the new one is quite similar to what we had before anyway - calculating speed from the deltas and applying the acceleration curve from that. The curve is adjusted for trackpoints with a relatively wide configurable range.

Mir 0.32.1 Released With Launcher For Internal Wayland Clients, Fixes Canonical developers working on Mir have prepared the release of Mir 0.32.1 with a few fixes and improvements off the recent release of Mir 0.32. The Mir abstraction library (libmiral) now has a launcher for internal Wayland clients and the MirAL shell has reinstated the "spinner" in Wayland for when starting the shell. There are also several bug fixes pertaining to Mir's Wayland and Mesa support in this point release.

Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Reach Alpha Samsung's Derek Foreman has announced the alpha release of Wayland 1.16 as well as the Weston 5.0 reference compositor. As is often the case with recent Wayland releases, they are not all that large. Wayland 1.16 Alpha does away with the deprecated wl_global definition, fixes various oddities, the Wayland code generator now supports foreign enums, and updated contribution documentation.

mesa 18.1.4 Hi list, Mesa 18.1.4 is now available for download. In this release we have: - Several fixes for i965 - Several fixes for anv - A few fixes each for radeonsi, glx, the glsl compiler, the autotools build, nir, st/dri, and r600 Dylan

