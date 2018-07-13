Android Leftovers
-
Alphabet Scoop 017: Loon & Wing graduate, Android P DP4, Big Android notification overhaul?
-
Moto E5 Play Android Go edition announced for Europe and Latin America
-
Google might face a $2.82 billion fine for pushing its services on Android
-
Android Circuit: Radical Galaxy S10 Camera Leaks, Massive Nokia 5.1 Revealed, Note 9 Release Date
-
Moto E5 Play Android Go Edition announced - bigger display, less RAM, more affordable
-
Android WARNING: These fake Google Play Store apps could STEAL your passwords
-
Twitter will move position of navigation bar on Android phones
-
Think Android phones are all the same? Here at 8 that do things differently
-
How to Make Spam Calls Automatically Go to Voicemail on Android
-
EU prepares to hit Google with record fine in Android monopoly case
-
Chrome OS may let you resize picture-in-picture windows for Android apps
-
Google Phone App for Android Gets Built-In Caller ID and Spam Protection
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 119 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games and Wine Leftover
Open Cars Kick-Off Conference
Autonomous cars are coming. But how are we going to deal with keeping both the software and hardware up-to-date? Odds are, a three-year computer and software a few months old are going to be too old to drive autonomously, at least while the technology is in its infancy. And how do we train the guys in your local garage to maintain an AI? The automobile industry thinks they have a solution: lease rather than sell autonomous cars, lock the hood shut, and maintain them exclusively through their dealers. That works great for the 1%. But what about the rest of us? The folks who drive a dented, 10-year-old car? We should have the option to drive autonomous cars, and to participate in the same world as the more wealthy folks.
Lubuntu 18.04 Review: Stable and Dependable As Always
I stated earlier that 18.04 looks pretty much the same compared to when I first installed it. This is not a bad thing. Lubuntu is not designed to be flashy or to have the latest cutting-edge features. It is designed to use few resources and run well on a wide variety of computers. It does that very well. You could set anyone who ever used Windows in front of a Lubuntu box and they would be good to go. I would certainly recommend it for beginners and older computers One thing that was confusing when I was researching this article was the existence of more than one site for Lubuntu. When I searched for Lubuntu, one of the first search result entries was for lubuntu.net. I thought it was the project’s official website. Then, I was surfing through Lubuntu’s Wikipedia entry. It listed lubuntu.me as the official site. Both look very official. It’s only after you dig that you discover that lubuntu.net was created by “Free and Open Source contributors from Asia, Linux Fans and the Lubuntu Meilix community”. It’s essentially a fan site. They had better let people know that they are not the official site before they get in trouble with someone. Have you ever used Lubuntu? What is your favorite Ubuntu flavor? Please let us know in the comments below. If you found this article interesting, please take a minute to share it on social media.
Lubuntu 18.04 Review: Stable and Dependable As Always
Ubuntu’s lightweight edition Lubuntu 18.04 still revives older computers through LXDE but it has different plans for future. Read the Lubuntu 18.04 review to find out more about it.
Recent comments
21 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 41 min ago
4 days 2 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago
5 days 5 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago