Security Leftovers
Security updates for Friday
Why you should bundle the root CAs in your image
Mystery malware targets 13 iPhones in India
Commercial threat intelligence group, Cisco Talos, comprising malware researchers and analysts, has revealed that in a 'highly targeted campaign,' 13 iPhones in India were attacked by using a malicious application leading to data being intercepted and information stolen. It is suspected that the 13 devices could be of VVIPs, who are yet to be identified.
Don’t Fall For the New CryptoBlackmail Scam: Here’s How to Protect Yourself
3 Reasons Why Antivirus Is Essential For Active Web User
Release of KDE Frameworks 5.48.0
Security Leftovers
A Second Preview to the Next elementary OS 5.0 (July 2018)
Here's a second short preview (after the March 2018 one) to the next 5.0 version of elementary OS from the development release. We're getting closer to final now as the Beta 1 has been released and the Beta 2 has been started but it's still not recommended to install or use the Betas. This means do not upgrade to Beta 1 or Beta 2 yet, nor install the Beta, but wait until the final version officially released. To sum it up, in 5.0, the user interface is getting more cool with tons of improvement; and the AppCenter is really amazing with payment system for both developers who deserve funds and users who want to contribute. I also mention how active the development progress is below and how we can help. This preview is very brief and cannot represent the final as the final could have more and more amazing additions. Anyway, wait for the final and enjoy reading!
Android Leftovers
