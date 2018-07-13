GNOME: Pitivi, Gitlab CI, Flatpak and Mutter
Harish Fulara: [GSoC 2018] Welcome Window Integration in Pitivi – Part 4
The next and the last task under “Welcome Window Integration in Pitivi” as per my GSoC project is to integrate project thumbnails in recent projects list. I am currently working on this task and hope to finish it by next week.
Application screenshots with Gitlab CI
The fresh new tooling used for development in the GNOME project (gitlab, meson, docker, flatpak) has a lots of potential
Matthias Clasen: The Flatpak BoF at Guadec
Here is a quick summary of the Flatpak BoF that happened last week at Guadec.
Flatpak 1.0 Is En Route For Linux App Sandboxing & Easy Program Distribution
At the recent GUADEC 2018 conference in Spain, GNOME developers plotted the imminent Flatpak 1.0 release as well as what's coming after the big 1.0 milestone.
More Mutter Performance Tuning Work Landing For GNOME 3.30
GNOME 3.30 is looking like Mutter will be quite fit with the ability to remove its dependence on X11 code and various performance tuning optimizations. On top of already landed performance work in recent months, more optimizations have just landed and it looks like more could still be on the way.
Most recently, as of this morning, this two month old GitLab request was merged about re-using paint volumes. From the last commit it explains, "Cuts down approximately all paint volume calculations when there's windows that redraw frequently, but don't move."
