Linux Kernel/Foundation

Sunday 15th of July 2018
Linux
  • Linux Foundation Brings Power of Open Source to Energy Sector

    The Linux Foundation launched on July 12 its latest effort—LF Energy, an open-source coalition for the energy and power management sector.

    The LF Energy coalition is being backed by French transmission system operation RTE, Vanderbilt University and the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E). With LF Energy, the Linux Foundation is aiming to replicate the success it has seen in other sectors, including networking, automotive, financial services and cloud computing.

  • Marek Squeezes More Performance Out Of RadeonSI In CPU-Bound Scenarios

    AMD's leading open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D developer, Marek Olšák, sent out a new patch series this week aiming to benefit this Radeon OpenGL driver's performance in CPU-bound scenarios.

    The patch series is a set of command submission optimizations aimed to help trivial CPU-bound benchmarks to varying extents. In the very trivial glxgears, the patch series is able to improve the maximum frame-rates by around 10%.

  • Intel Sends In A Final Batch Of DRM Feature Updates Targeting Linux 4.19

    After several big feature pull requests of new "i915" Intel DRM driver features landing in DRM-Next for Linux 4.19, the Intel open-source developers have sent in what they believe to be their last batch of feature changes for queuing this next kernel cycle.

Nintendo Found a Way to Patch an Unpatchable Coldboot Exploit in Nintendo Switch

If you plan on buying a Nintendo Switch gaming console to run Linux on it using the "unpatchable" exploit publicly disclosed a few months ago, think again because Nintendo reportedly fixed the security hole. Not long ago, a team of hackers calling themselves ReSwitched publicly disclosed a security vulnerability in the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip, which they called Fusée Gelée and could allow anyone to hack a Nintendo Switch gaming console to install a Linux-based operating system and run homebrew code and apps using a simple trick. Read more

Winds – RSS and Podcast software created using React / Redux / Node

Winds is billed as a beautiful, modern, open-source RSS Reader and Podcast app. It’s certainly garnishing attention among open source enthusiasts. It’s picked up over 5,000 stars on GitHub, so I’ve been putting this JavaScript software through its paces. Winds is cross-platform software. There are desktop apps available for Linux, macOS and Windows. There’s also a web version. The software is released under an open source license (BSD-3-Clause). It’s developed by GetStream.io (Stream), a Venture Capital backed company based in the US and the Netherlands. Read more Also: Alacritty – A Fastest Terminal Emulator for Linux

GNOME: Pitivi, Gitlab CI, Flatpak and Mutter

  • Harish Fulara: [GSoC 2018] Welcome Window Integration in Pitivi – Part 4
    The next and the last task under “Welcome Window Integration in Pitivi” as per my GSoC project is to integrate project thumbnails in recent projects list. I am currently working on this task and hope to finish it by next week.
  • Application screenshots with Gitlab CI
    The fresh new tooling used for development in the GNOME project (gitlab, meson, docker, flatpak) has a lots of potential
  • Matthias Clasen: The Flatpak BoF at Guadec
    Here is a quick summary of the Flatpak BoF that happened last week at Guadec.
  • Flatpak 1.0 Is En Route For Linux App Sandboxing & Easy Program Distribution
    At the recent GUADEC 2018 conference in Spain, GNOME developers plotted the imminent Flatpak 1.0 release as well as what's coming after the big 1.0 milestone.
  • More Mutter Performance Tuning Work Landing For GNOME 3.30
    GNOME 3.30 is looking like Mutter will be quite fit with the ability to remove its dependence on X11 code and various performance tuning optimizations. On top of already landed performance work in recent months, more optimizations have just landed and it looks like more could still be on the way. Most recently, as of this morning, this two month old GitLab request was merged about re-using paint volumes. From the last commit it explains, "Cuts down approximately all paint volume calculations when there's windows that redraw frequently, but don't move."

Release of KDE Frameworks 5.48.0

  • Release of KDE Frameworks 5.48.0
    July 14, 2018. KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.48.0. KDE Frameworks are 70 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the Frameworks 5.0 release announcement.
  • KDE Frameworks 5.48 Brings KWayland Fixes & Many Other Improvements
    KDE Frameworks 5.48 is now the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.

