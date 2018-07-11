Linux Kernel/Foundation
-
Linux Foundation Brings Power of Open Source to Energy Sector
The Linux Foundation launched on July 12 its latest effort—LF Energy, an open-source coalition for the energy and power management sector.
The LF Energy coalition is being backed by French transmission system operation RTE, Vanderbilt University and the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E). With LF Energy, the Linux Foundation is aiming to replicate the success it has seen in other sectors, including networking, automotive, financial services and cloud computing.
-
Marek Squeezes More Performance Out Of RadeonSI In CPU-Bound Scenarios
AMD's leading open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D developer, Marek Olšák, sent out a new patch series this week aiming to benefit this Radeon OpenGL driver's performance in CPU-bound scenarios.
The patch series is a set of command submission optimizations aimed to help trivial CPU-bound benchmarks to varying extents. In the very trivial glxgears, the patch series is able to improve the maximum frame-rates by around 10%.
-
Intel Sends In A Final Batch Of DRM Feature Updates Targeting Linux 4.19
After several big feature pull requests of new "i915" Intel DRM driver features landing in DRM-Next for Linux 4.19, the Intel open-source developers have sent in what they believe to be their last batch of feature changes for queuing this next kernel cycle.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1016 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Nintendo Found a Way to Patch an Unpatchable Coldboot Exploit in Nintendo Switch
If you plan on buying a Nintendo Switch gaming console to run Linux on it using the "unpatchable" exploit publicly disclosed a few months ago, think again because Nintendo reportedly fixed the security hole. Not long ago, a team of hackers calling themselves ReSwitched publicly disclosed a security vulnerability in the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip, which they called Fusée Gelée and could allow anyone to hack a Nintendo Switch gaming console to install a Linux-based operating system and run homebrew code and apps using a simple trick.
Winds – RSS and Podcast software created using React / Redux / Node
Winds is billed as a beautiful, modern, open-source RSS Reader and Podcast app. It’s certainly garnishing attention among open source enthusiasts. It’s picked up over 5,000 stars on GitHub, so I’ve been putting this JavaScript software through its paces. Winds is cross-platform software. There are desktop apps available for Linux, macOS and Windows. There’s also a web version. The software is released under an open source license (BSD-3-Clause). It’s developed by GetStream.io (Stream), a Venture Capital backed company based in the US and the Netherlands. Also: Alacritty – A Fastest Terminal Emulator for Linux
GNOME: Pitivi, Gitlab CI, Flatpak and Mutter
Release of KDE Frameworks 5.48.0
Recent comments
3 hours 33 min ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 days 15 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
5 days 12 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago