Nintendo Found a Way to Patch an Unpatchable Coldboot Exploit in Nintendo Switch If you plan on buying a Nintendo Switch gaming console to run Linux on it using the "unpatchable" exploit publicly disclosed a few months ago, think again because Nintendo reportedly fixed the security hole. Not long ago, a team of hackers calling themselves ReSwitched publicly disclosed a security vulnerability in the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip, which they called Fusée Gelée and could allow anyone to hack a Nintendo Switch gaming console to install a Linux-based operating system and run homebrew code and apps using a simple trick.

Winds – RSS and Podcast software created using React / Redux / Node Winds is billed as a beautiful, modern, open-source RSS Reader and Podcast app. It's certainly garnishing attention among open source enthusiasts. It's picked up over 5,000 stars on GitHub, so I've been putting this JavaScript software through its paces. Winds is cross-platform software. There are desktop apps available for Linux, macOS and Windows. There's also a web version. The software is released under an open source license (BSD-3-Clause). It's developed by GetStream.io (Stream), a Venture Capital backed company based in the US and the Netherlands.