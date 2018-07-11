today's leftovers
-
Debian Policy call for participation
Thanks to efforts from several contributors I was able to push a substantive release of Policy a little over a week ago.
-
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Taiwan Travel Blog - Day 5
Old Zhuilu Road has quite a story behind it. It was built in the 1910s under the Japanese occupation of the Taiwan island. Most of the trail already existed, but the Japanese forced the natives to make it at least a meter large everywhere (it used to be only 10cm wide) using dynamite.
-
Fifth GSoC Report
This week i used to look into the existing Debian SSO solution that works with certificates. The idea is not to change it, but to integrate it with the chosen OAuth2/SAML solution. To test this, i’ve pulled the code and set up my own instance of it. Fortunatly it is a Django application, so i now have some experience with that. Its not working yet, but i’m getting there.
-
netdev day 1: IPsec!
-
How to Change SMTP Settings in Discourse
-
Configuring Lubuntu 18.04 to enable hibernation using a swap file
-
Don't miss the GOG weekend sale which has some rather nice Linux games
GOG are doing weekend sale celebrating French game studios and there's quite a few really good Linux games worth picking up.
-
Third-person shooter with Battle Royale modes 'Crazy Justice' to launch towards the end of this month
It's seen a number of delays, along with repeated silence from the developer but it looks like Crazy Justice [Official Site] may finally arrive this month.
After promising daily updates almost two weeks ago and then going silent, the developer Black Riddles Studio today put out an update on Twitter which gave an estimated release date of "anywhere between 20th-30th of July".
-
libutf8proc>=2.1.1-3 update requires manual intervention
The libutf8proc package prior to version 2.1.1-3 had an incorrect soname link. This has been fixed in 2.1.1-3, so the upgrade will need to overwrite the untracked soname link created by ldconfig
-
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Position; ISUZU MOTORS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (ISUZF) SI Increased By 4.51%
-
Granahan Investment Management Lowered By $520,606 Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake; Wisconsin Energy (WEC) Sentiment Is 0.5
-
Capital Counsel Boosted By $804,749 Its Red Hat Com (RHT) Stake; Crestwood Advisors Upped Its Stryker Com (SYK) Holding
-
Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,190 Red Hat Inc (RHT)
-
Libre Computer’s Renegade Elite single-board PC hits Indiegogo for $99
As promised, Libre Computer’s latest single-board computer is up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign.
You can reserve a Renegade Elite for a pledge of $99 at Indiegogo and if everything goes according to plan, the tiny computer board with a Rockchip RK3399 processor should ship in September. The price includes a case, and Libre Computer says after the crowdfunding campaign concludes, the retail price will jump to $129.
-
Nintendo Found a Way to Patch an Unpatchable Coldboot Exploit in Nintendo Switch
If you plan on buying a Nintendo Switch gaming console to run Linux on it using the "unpatchable" exploit publicly disclosed a few months ago, think again because Nintendo reportedly fixed the security hole. Not long ago, a team of hackers calling themselves ReSwitched publicly disclosed a security vulnerability in the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip, which they called Fusée Gelée and could allow anyone to hack a Nintendo Switch gaming console to install a Linux-based operating system and run homebrew code and apps using a simple trick.
Winds – RSS and Podcast software created using React / Redux / Node
Winds is billed as a beautiful, modern, open-source RSS Reader and Podcast app. It’s certainly garnishing attention among open source enthusiasts. It’s picked up over 5,000 stars on GitHub, so I’ve been putting this JavaScript software through its paces. Winds is cross-platform software. There are desktop apps available for Linux, macOS and Windows. There’s also a web version. The software is released under an open source license (BSD-3-Clause). It’s developed by GetStream.io (Stream), a Venture Capital backed company based in the US and the Netherlands. Also: Alacritty – A Fastest Terminal Emulator for Linux
GNOME: Pitivi, Gitlab CI, Flatpak and Mutter
Release of KDE Frameworks 5.48.0
