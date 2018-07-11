Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 & CentOS 6 Patched Against Spectre V4, Lazy FPU Flaws
Users of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS Linux 6 operating system series received important kernel security updates that patch some recently discovered vulnerabilities.
Now that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS Linux 7 operating system series were patched against the Spectre Variant 4 (CVE-2018-3639) security vulnerability, as well as the Lazy FPU State Save/Restore CPU flaw, it's time for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS Linux 6 to receive these important security updates, which users can now install them on their computers.
