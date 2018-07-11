Android Leftovers
-
7 Automated Android Settings You Should Be Using to Save Time
-
EU's Attack on Android Boosts Rivals in the Battle of the Apps
-
LG V30+ gets Android Oreo update in India with AI Camera and ThinQ branding
-
5 Ways To Speed Up Your Android Phone & Make It Work Like A Brand New One
-
Motorola surprises everyone with its first Android Go smartphone
-
Google might face record fine in Android monopoly case
-
Poloniex Launches Its official Mobile App for Android and iOS
-
Motorola is launching an Android Oreo Go version of its E5 Play phone
-
openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get LibreOffice 6.1, Mozilla Firefox 61, and FFmpeg 4
The month of July 2018 was pretty busy for the openSUSE Tumbleweed development team, and the first two weeks of the month already delivered dozens of updates and security fixes. openSUSE developer Dominique Leuenberger reports that a total of nine snapshots have been released in July 2018 for the openSUSE Tumbleweed Linux operating system series, which follows a rolling release model where users install once and receive updates forever. As expected, these 9 snapshots bring numerous updates and bugfixes.
