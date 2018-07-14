Review: Hyperbola GNU/Linux-libre 0.2.4
Hyperbola GNU/Linux-libre is a curious project that takes a number of interesting approaches which set it apart from other distributions. The Hyperbola distribution is based on snapshots of Arch Linux. While Arch Linux is a rolling release distribution, Hyperbola maintains fixed releases taken from Arch snapshots and then, according to the project's website, the Hyperbola developers mix in security updates from Debian. The idea is to create an Arch-like operating system with a fixed base and minor patch updates.
The distribution is dedicated to free software ideals and ships only libre software as defined by the Free Software Foundation. Finally, Hyperbola makes a special edition called Hypertalking which is based on TalkingArch and provides accessibility software for visually impaired users.
I downloaded the distribution's main edition which is available as a 672MB ISO. The distribution media will boot on both 32-bit and 64-bit systems with the option to select which architecture we want from the ISO's boot menu. When the disc boots we are presented with a text console where we are advised we can see documentation for getting on-line using the Lynx web browser by typing "lynx network.html".
The default, text-based interface on the disc is quite minimal, but it's enough to partition our hard drive and set up a local copy of the operating system. I don't think it's intended to do much more than that.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 606 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Red Hat News
Debian: Google Summer of Code, Debian 9.5, and Tails
Programming: Perl, RcppClassic, Git-cinnabar, Effective Python
Recent comments
6 sec ago
1 min 2 sec ago
2 min 29 sec ago
7 min 33 sec ago
8 min 32 sec ago
10 min 55 sec ago
11 min 20 sec ago
12 min 9 sec ago
16 min 19 sec ago
17 min 8 sec ago