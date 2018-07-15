Games: Kubifaktorium, Don't Bite Me Bro!, Mr. Prepper, Ravenfield, Victory At Sea Pacific, MoonQuest, City Game Studio, Scrunk
Kubifaktorium looks like a mix between a city-builder and Factorio, coming to Linux
Thanks to a tip from madpinger in our Discord Channel, we were shown Kubifaktorium [Official Site]. It looks like a pretty interesting mix of a city-builder with elements of Factorio.
Developed by Mirko Seithe, the same developer who made BossConstructor which also supports Linux. Kubifaktorium was announced back in May and it seems quite far along, so I'm surprised we've only just heard about it!
Don't Bite Me Bro! is a free 1-4 player co-op open-world zombie apocalypse game with Linux support
Fancy a bit of local co-op action in an open world with a zombie apocalypse setting? Don't Bite Me Bro! [Official Site] is free.
There's actually two versions of the game, the first is the free one which is a full game. However, they also have a "DELUXE" version which includes some extra content.
Mr. Prepper is a game about building an underground shelter that may come to Linux
Mr. Prepper is a game about opposing the government who have apparently started making people disappear who don't obey them, so naturally you have to build some sort of fallout shelter.
Silly single-player FPS 'Ravenfield' adds in parachutes, a kill cam, transport helicopter and more
Naval RTS 'Victory At Sea Pacific' to have over 120 types of ships and planes
Victory At Sea Pacific is sounding like it's going to be a pretty big game in terms of content, as the developer has announced many of the ships and planes that will be in their new naval RTS.
They announced their plan is to have over 120 ship types and planes. Going over the list, it seems they have quite a varied and tasty menu of what the game will have from big battleships to torpedo boats, submarines, aircraft carriers and much more.
Procedurally-generated adventure 'MoonQuest' will be coming to Linux
MoonQuest is a new procedurally-generated adventure game from developer Wizard Mode, one that looks a little like Terraria and it's coming to Linux.
City Game Studio will have you run your own video game company, coming to Linux in October
There's a few games that allow you to run your own company, with City Game Studio [Official Site] allowing you to build up your own video game company.
Originally due for release last month, they've pushed back the release until October this year as they don't wish to cut out any features. It seems like they will run a closed-beta for select people, rather than go to Early Access as they're aiming to put out a finished and polished game.
We have some keys for the online team-based building and raiding game 'Scrunk' to give away
Scrunk [Steam] is a 2D online team-based building and raiding game that recently release with Linux support, it's surprisingly fun too and we have a few keys to give away.
