Catfish 1.4.6 Released
It’s a great day for fans of the fast and powerful Catfish search utility. With the 1.4.6 release, Catfish now officially joins the Xfce family. Additionally, there’s been some nice improvements to the thumbnailer and a large number of bugs have been squashed.
The Catfish search utility now officially lives under the Xfce umbrella.
Catfish is a GTK3-based and Python 3.x written program for searching for files on the system. Catfish has long been common to Xfce desktop systems and complementary to the Thunar file manager. The Catfish 1.4.6 release was made this weekend and with this version has now officially become part of the Xfce project.
Games: Kubifaktorium, Don't Bite Me Bro!, Mr. Prepper, Ravenfield, Victory At Sea Pacific, MoonQuest, City Game Studio, Scrunk
Thanks to a tip from madpinger in our Discord Channel, we were shown Kubifaktorium [Official Site]. It looks like a pretty interesting mix of a city-builder with elements of Factorio.
Developed by Mirko Seithe, the same developer who made BossConstructor which also supports Linux. Kubifaktorium was announced back in May and it seems quite far along, so I'm surprised we've only just heard about it!
Fancy a bit of local co-op action in an open world with a zombie apocalypse setting? Don't Bite Me Bro! [Official Site] is free.
There's actually two versions of the game, the first is the free one which is a full game. However, they also have a "DELUXE" version which includes some extra content.
Mr. Prepper is a game about opposing the government who have apparently started making people disappear who don't obey them, so naturally you have to build some sort of fallout shelter.
Victory At Sea Pacific is sounding like it's going to be a pretty big game in terms of content, as the developer has announced many of the ships and planes that will be in their new naval RTS.
They announced their plan is to have over 120 ship types and planes. Going over the list, it seems they have quite a varied and tasty menu of what the game will have from big battleships to torpedo boats, submarines, aircraft carriers and much more.
MoonQuest is a new procedurally-generated adventure game from developer Wizard Mode, one that looks a little like Terraria and it's coming to Linux.
There's a few games that allow you to run your own company, with City Game Studio [Official Site] allowing you to build up your own video game company.
Originally due for release last month, they've pushed back the release until October this year as they don't wish to cut out any features. It seems like they will run a closed-beta for select people, rather than go to Early Access as they're aiming to put out a finished and polished game.
Scrunk [Steam] is a 2D online team-based building and raiding game that recently release with Linux support, it's surprisingly fun too and we have a few keys to give away.
ReactOS 0.4.9 Available For Download
ReactOS 0.4.9 has been working on various kernel improvements, better Win32 compatibility / regression fixes, various DLL enhancements, pulling in some updated DLLs from Wine-Staging, and a variety of other improvements. The extensive technical list of changes for ReactOS 0.4.9 can be found via this Wiki page.
Licensing With GPL: Greater Certainty
Today’s announcement demonstrates the expanded breadth and depth of support for the GPL Cooperation Commitment. Companies adopting the commitment now span geographic regions, include eight Fortune 100 companies, and represent a wide range of industries from enterprise software and hardware to consumer electronics, chip manufacturing to cloud computing, and social networking to automotive. The companies making the commitment represent more than 39 percent of corporate contributions to the Linux kernel, including six of the top 10 corporate contributors.1
Today, Red Hat announced that several leading technology companies, including Arm, are joining a diverse coalition of organizations that have come together to promote greater predictability in open source license enforcement. Alongside Amazon, Canonical, Linaro, Toyota, VMware and many others we have committed to ensure fair opportunity for our licensees to correct errors in compliance with their GPL and LGPL licensed software before taking action to terminate the licenses.
Red Hat announced that 14 additional companies have adopted the GPL Cooperation Commitment, which means that "more than 39 percent of corporate contributions to the Linux kernel, including six of the top 10 contributors" are now represented. According to the Red Hat press release, these commitments "reflect the belief that responsible compliance in open source licensing is important and that license enforcement in the open source ecosystem operates by different norms." Companies joining the growing movement include Amazon, Arm, Canonical, GitLab, Intel Corporation, Liferay, Linaro, MariaDB, NEC, Pivotal, Royal Philips, SAS, Toyota and VMware.
