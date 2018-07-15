Red Hat News and Press
Collaboration in open source license enforcement -- a community movement is happening
“Discourage litigation. Persuade your neighbors to compromise whenever you can.”
This was Abraham Lincoln speaking in the mid-1800s but his advice is still relevant today. Litigation is almost always a poor tool for fostering collaboration, whether among neighbors or software developers.
In approaching the topic of open source license enforcement, it is important to consider Lincoln’s advice. Collaboration during open source license enforcement is a key to successful compliance just as it is an important element to success in the software development process. In assessing license enforcement tactics, you need to ask whether they will foster greater collaboration in open source software development. If the ultimate result of excessive or abusive enforcement is that developers and enterprises are turned off from participating in upstream open source communities, the ecosystems will wither and we all suffer as a result.
Fedora 28 Release Party at Mexico City
One of the most important lessons learned has to see that even Fedora is popular in some places should always try to reach new groups and improve the diffusion of events and even when the how to contribute to the Fedora project was not planned talk (this time at least) it’s a important part of every release party. I really enjoyed organizing this release party and I am really hoping that this event becomes a tradition. See you in the F29 Release party.
Partner Spotlight: NuoDB
For anyone not familiar with NuoDB, can you provide a quick overview of what you do?
Absolutely. NuoDB provides a container-native, distributed SQL database that allows enterprise-grade transactional applications to run completely in OpenShift.
For technical organizations who are undergoing digital transformations and adopting a distributed, cloud-first strategy through hybrid-cloud, container-native, microservice and other modern architectures, NuoDB is the only database solution that allows them to maintain their must-have capabilities that they have become accustomed to from an availability, SQL & performance perspective, in a modern architecture.
With a platform that runs on-premise, agonistically in any public cloud or in Red Hat OpenShift, NuoDB is helping the most digitally advanced enterprise organizations achieve a data management architecture that extends the competitive advantages gained by cloud adoption.
Joining hands to unlock the world’s potential
However, the success of open source is closely linked to the wisdom of the crowd where the collective opinion of a group of individuals tends to be smarter than that of a single expert. This is why we believe that partners are fundamental to our business, and we’re committed to providing them with the right support to grow.
Catfish 1.4.6 Released
Games: Kubifaktorium, Don't Bite Me Bro!, Mr. Prepper, Ravenfield, Victory At Sea Pacific, MoonQuest, City Game Studio, Scrunk
ReactOS 0.4.9 Available For Download
ReactOS 0.4.9 has been working on various kernel improvements, better Win32 compatibility / regression fixes, various DLL enhancements, pulling in some updated DLLs from Wine-Staging, and a variety of other improvements. The extensive technical list of changes for ReactOS 0.4.9 can be found via this Wiki page.
Licensing With GPL: Greater Certainty
