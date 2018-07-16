Devices: Librem 5, Raspbian OS, Renegade Elite Mini PC
Librem 5 progress report #15
These last few weeks, the Librem 5 team has been hard at work improving the current software stack as well as making great strides towards finalizing the development kit schematic. Here are the highlights of the exciting progress that has been made.
Librem 5 Development Boards Won't Be Shipping Now Until At Least August
Purism has offered a status update on their software/hardware efforts around the Librem 5 smart-phone they have been working on that is security-minded, open-source, and that they plan to begin shipping in January of 2019.
Among the highlights from their latest update include:
- The i.MX6 experimental software images now use their Phosh Wayland Shell and are experimenting with the PureOS base rather than Debian Buster testing.
- In terms of the support for the i.MX8 hardware they actually want to use for the finished phone, at this stage they can now get their i.MX8 software image booting "a very basic mainline kernel" over the vendor-supplied kernel.
Raspbian OS And Why Everyone Is So Attached To It
The Raspberry is a Debian based Linux distribution created for the Raspberry Pi. It is worth to mention that the Raspberry is designed to only function with the raspberry, however, to account for the rest of alternatives out there, it is all about competition and making the PI more adaptable and flexible.
Renegade Elite Mini PC Hits Indiegogo From $99
After first being unveiled back in June 2018, the Renegade Elite single-board mini PC crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo is now underway, offering pledges from $99. The Renegade Elite mini PC is a low-profile high-performance 4K capable 64-bit ARM computer with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM capable of running desktop-class Linux based operating systems like Debian, Arch, Ubuntu, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Android 8.1, and more.
