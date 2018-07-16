today's leftovers
Warehouse Clearance Sale! Librem laptops starting at $999
We sometimes get asked whether we will sell previous Librem models at a discount. The fact is that we normally don’t have a lot of Librem laptops lying around–the current stock sells out quickly and we order new batches. However, we also sometimes offer more than one type of Librem 13 or 15 laptop so customers can pick which hardware appeals most to them. Most recently this happened when we offered you the choice of i5 vs. i7 CPU and the choice of adding on a TPM chip. The demand for the i7 CPU and TPM chips were overwhelming to the point that both the i7 and TPM chip are now standard on our entire product line.
Training Conundrum: Open Source Moves Faster Than Curriculum
Just as service providers must reinvent their networks by using open source technologies, network engineers must also reinvent themselves to ensure they are qualified to handle this new world of software-defined networking (SDN).
Engineers that are well-versed in SDN and network functions virtualization (NFV) are in hot demand. According to a survey conducted in conjunction with SDxCentral’s 2018 NFV Report Series Part 1: NFV Infrastructure and VIM, 64 percent of respondents said that lack of training and in-house talent was hindering the adoption of NFV.
Linux Foundation launches open source energy project to 'transform' the world's energy mix
NVIDIA 390.77 Linux Driver Brings Updated Kernel Support, Fixes
NVIDIA released today the 390.77 Linux driver, the latest in the 390 "long-lived" driver branch, for those not using the short-lived 396 bleeding-edge driver series.
With the NVIDIA 390.77 Linux driver release it now works with up through the Linux 4.17 stable kernel series. Additionally, there are several pressing bug fixes.
Igalia Aligns Latest Patches For Giving Intel's Mesa Driver OpenGL 4.6
Igalia developers have been very involved with the Intel open-source developers on getting the long-awaited OpenGL 4.6 support into the "i965" Mesa driver. As has been the case for a while, out-of-tree patches can allow this to happen but with the Mesa 18.2 branching soon, it doesn't look like this will materialize ahead of this next release.
KDE Applications 18.08 branches created
Make sure you commit anything you want to end up in the KDE Applications 18.08 release to them
We're already past the dependency freeze.
[...]
August 16: KDE Applications 18.08 Release
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 536
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 536 for the week of July 8 – 14, 2018.
Mi A2 Release Date: Xiaomi’s Android One Powered Device Coming On July 24
Software: Newsboat, FreeFileSync, Corebird, FileZilla, nomacs, RAV1E
today's howtos
Red Hat Looks Beyond Docker for Container Technology
While Docker Inc and its eponymous container engine helped to create the modern container approach, Red Hat has multiple efforts of its own that it is now actively developing. The core component for containers is the runtime engine, which for Docker is the Docker Engine which is now based on the Docker-led containerd project that is hosted at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Red Hat has built its own container engine called CRI-O, which hit its 1.0 release back in October 2017. For building images, Red Hat has a project called Buildah, which reached its 1.0 milestone on June 6.
Containers: The Update Framework (TUF), Nabla, and Kubernetes 1.11 Release
