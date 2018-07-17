Android Leftovers
-
Motorola Is Finally Launching Its First Android Go Smartphone
-
If You're an Android User, Your Phone Can Now Filter Out Spam Calls Automatically
-
WhatsApp beta 2.18.216 brings mute feature on Android
-
WhatsApp Android Beta Gets 'Mute' Button in Notifications, Reportedly Sets Stage for Stickers
-
Xiaomi's Mi A2 and A2 Lite with Android One will launch on July 24
-
How to configure audio toggles in Android P
-
Truecaller introduces call recording functionality for Android users
-
Google revives blobs, its correct emoji, as sticker packs on Gboard and Android Messages
-
Add Pictures to Android Contacts
-
Google to Have 11th-Hour Call With EU Ahead of Android Fine
-
How to Use Netflix's 'Smart Downloads' on Android
-
Making Alto's Adventure free on Android helped it reach a whole new audience
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 600 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable kernels 4.17.7, 4.14.56, 4.9.113 and 4.4.141
Open-spec NAS SBC with 4x SATA 3.0 ports relaunches
Kobol has relaunched its open-spec “Helios4” NAS SBC and fanned system. The Helios4 runs Debian on a Marvell Armada 388 SoC with 2GB ECC RAM and offers 1x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and 4x SATA 3.0 ports for up to 48TB. In May 2017, Singapore-based startup Kobol attempted to launch its open-spec Helios4 SBC and fan-equipped system for network attached storage (NAS) on Kickstarter. A total of 337 backers ponied up $74K for the Helios4, which also supports media streaming and file sharing. Kobol fell short of its $110K funding goal, but it fulfilled the last of its KS orders in January. The company is now running its own funding campaign to manufacture a second 500-unit batch.
Security Leftovers
Cutelyst 2.5.0 released
Cutelyst a C++ web framework based on Qt got a new release. This release has some important bug fixes so it’s really recommended to upgrade to it. Most of this release fixes came form a side project I started called Cloudlyst, I did some work for the NextCloud client, and due that I became interested into how WebDAV protocol works, so Cloudlyst is a server implementation of WebDAV, it also passes all litmus tests. WebDAV protocol makes heavy use of REST concept, and although it uses XML instead of JSON it’s actually a good choice since XML can be parsed progressively which is important for large directories.
Recent comments
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago