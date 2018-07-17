Games: Stranded Deep, Ion Maiden and More
Looks like survival game 'Stranded Deep' is now officially available on Linux
It's worth noting, that it might be a bit broken, as users have reported the graphics to be in an unplayable state.
Fancy trying to survive after a plane crash on a desert island? Single-player survival game Stranded Deep will see you do just that.
While it doesn't seem to have been announced officially, the SteamOS/Linux icon is now live on their Steam page and checking on SteamDB it seems Linux support was added in a few hours ago.
Atari VCS RAM Doubled To 8GB; Will Ship With Linux-based Distro “AtariOS”
After organizing the Atari VCS crowdfunding campaign to collect money and creating the hype for the upcoming Atari VCS console, the console has received a major update in the hardware.
IBM's New Security-First Nabla Container, Humble Bundle's "Linux Geek Bundle", Updates on the Upcoming Atari VCS Console, Redesigned Files App for Chromebooks and Catfish 1.4.6 Released
Humble Bundle is offering a "Linux Geek Bundle" of ebooks from No Starch Press for $1 (or more—your choice) right now, in connection with It's FOSS. The Linux Geek bundle's books are worth $571 and are available in PDF, ePUB and MOBI format, and are DRM-free. Part of the purchase price will be donated to the EFF. See the It's FOSS post for the list of titles and more info.
More information on the upcoming Atari VCS console due to launch next year has been released in a Q&A on Medium with Rob Wyatt, System Architect for the Atari VCS project. Rob provides more details on the hardware specs: "The VCS hardware will be powered by an AMD Bristol Ridge family APU with Radeon R7 graphics and is now going to get 8 gigabytes of unified memory. This is a huge upgrade from what was originally specified and unlike other consoles it's all available, we won't reserve 25% of hardware resources for system use." In addition, the Q&A covers the Atari VCS "open platform" and "Sandbox", compatible controllers and more.
Sparky is a cute little terminal game about a dog making friends
Need a game for when you have a coffee break? Sparky is a sweet and simple game that's played in the terminal.
Battle High 2 A+ is a weirdly named fighting game that has Linux support
Not enough fighting games on Linux for you? Perhaps Battle High 2 A+ will scratch that burning itch.
Albion Online turns one, it's getting a 'massive overhaul' of open-world PvE which sounds good
King under the Mountain, a fantasy settlement-building strategy game is on Kickstarter, Linux demo available
King under the Mountain is a new fantasy settlement-building strategy game that's now crowdfunding and it even has a Linux demo available. It sounds pretty good too!
The Linux version of 'Outer Wilds' is still 'to be determined' despite being a platform on the Fig campaign
For those interested in exploring the universe, Outer Wilds seemed like an extremely exciting game that was planning Linux support.
Retro FPS 'Ion Maiden' is officially getting multiplayer, a delay in the final release and a limited run boxed copy
The retro FPS from Voidpoint and 3D Realms is officially getting multiplayer along with a note about a delayed final release.
Sent out today via press channels, they said that it was originally due for a full release in Q3 of this year, however they're pushing it back to "early 2019" as they want to ensure it "meets the same level of polish as other FPS classics from 3D Realms". They're planning a multiplayer beta closer to the final launch, although they're not really giving out any details on exactly how the multiplayer will work other than saying it will be "old-school multiplayer".
Stable kernels 4.17.7, 4.14.56, 4.9.113 and 4.4.141
Open-spec NAS SBC with 4x SATA 3.0 ports relaunches
Kobol has relaunched its open-spec “Helios4” NAS SBC and fanned system. The Helios4 runs Debian on a Marvell Armada 388 SoC with 2GB ECC RAM and offers 1x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and 4x SATA 3.0 ports for up to 48TB. In May 2017, Singapore-based startup Kobol attempted to launch its open-spec Helios4 SBC and fan-equipped system for network attached storage (NAS) on Kickstarter. A total of 337 backers ponied up $74K for the Helios4, which also supports media streaming and file sharing. Kobol fell short of its $110K funding goal, but it fulfilled the last of its KS orders in January. The company is now running its own funding campaign to manufacture a second 500-unit batch.
Security Leftovers
Cutelyst 2.5.0 released
Cutelyst a C++ web framework based on Qt got a new release. This release has some important bug fixes so it’s really recommended to upgrade to it. Most of this release fixes came form a side project I started called Cloudlyst, I did some work for the NextCloud client, and due that I became interested into how WebDAV protocol works, so Cloudlyst is a server implementation of WebDAV, it also passes all litmus tests. WebDAV protocol makes heavy use of REST concept, and although it uses XML instead of JSON it’s actually a good choice since XML can be parsed progressively which is important for large directories.
