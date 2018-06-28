Linux Foundation and Linux Development
Launched with support from Europe’s biggest transmission power systems provider and other organizations, LF Energy aims to streamline everything from system operator smart assistants to smart grid control software. It will serve as an umbrella organization that supports collaboration among vendors in the energy sector to advance information and communication technologies (ICT) that impact the energy balance and brings about economic value.
There's already a new framework coming to Linux 4.19 in the form of Google's Gasket while queued this week is now another new framework: the FPGA Device Feature List.
The latest AMDGPU firmware/microcode binary images for Radeon GPUs have landed in the Linux-Firmware Git tree.
Hitting linux-firmware.git minutes ago was the latest batch of AMDGPU firmware files from Bonaire and Hawaii up through Vega 10, Polaris, and Raven hardware. The updated firmware images are the same as what AMD recently shipped with the Radeon Software 18.20 hybrid driver package. No change-logs of what is different about these updated firmware images are currently available, but most of the time it's mostly routine and mundane fixes/updates.
Nvidia released a new version of its long-lived proprietary display driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems to add compatibility with recent Linux kernels and fix various bugs.
While not a major release, the Nvidia 390.77 proprietary graphics driver brings better compatibility with the latest Linux kernels. However, Nvidia didn't mention if it's now possible to compile its proprietary display drivers with the upcoming Linux 4.18 kernel series or just with the recent Linux 4.17 point releases.
In addition to improving compatibility with recent Linux kernels, the Nvidia 390.77 proprietary display driver for Linux-based operating systems addresses a random hang issue that could occur for some users when running Vulkan apps in full-screen mode and flipping was allowed.
Ballerina reinvents cloud-native programming
Ballerina has been inspired by Java, Go, C, C++, Rust, Haskell, Kotlin, Dart, TypeScript, JavaScript, Swift, and other languages. It is an open source project, distributed under the Apache 2.0 license, and you can find its source code in the project's GitHub repository.
Games: Stranded Deep, Ion Maiden and More
It's worth noting, that it might be a bit broken, as users have reported the graphics to be in an unplayable state.
Fancy trying to survive after a plane crash on a desert island? Single-player survival game Stranded Deep will see you do just that.
While it doesn't seem to have been announced officially, the SteamOS/Linux icon is now live on their Steam page and checking on SteamDB it seems Linux support was added in a few hours ago.
After organizing the Atari VCS crowdfunding campaign to collect money and creating the hype for the upcoming Atari VCS console, the console has received a major update in the hardware.
Humble Bundle is offering a "Linux Geek Bundle" of ebooks from No Starch Press for $1 (or more—your choice) right now, in connection with It's FOSS. The Linux Geek bundle's books are worth $571 and are available in PDF, ePUB and MOBI format, and are DRM-free. Part of the purchase price will be donated to the EFF. See the It's FOSS post for the list of titles and more info.
More information on the upcoming Atari VCS console due to launch next year has been released in a Q&A on Medium with Rob Wyatt, System Architect for the Atari VCS project. Rob provides more details on the hardware specs: "The VCS hardware will be powered by an AMD Bristol Ridge family APU with Radeon R7 graphics and is now going to get 8 gigabytes of unified memory. This is a huge upgrade from what was originally specified and unlike other consoles it's all available, we won't reserve 25% of hardware resources for system use." In addition, the Q&A covers the Atari VCS "open platform" and "Sandbox", compatible controllers and more.
Need a game for when you have a coffee break? Sparky is a sweet and simple game that's played in the terminal.
Not enough fighting games on Linux for you? Perhaps Battle High 2 A+ will scratch that burning itch.
King under the Mountain is a new fantasy settlement-building strategy game that's now crowdfunding and it even has a Linux demo available. It sounds pretty good too!
For those interested in exploring the universe, Outer Wilds seemed like an extremely exciting game that was planning Linux support.
The retro FPS from Voidpoint and 3D Realms is officially getting multiplayer along with a note about a delayed final release.
Sent out today via press channels, they said that it was originally due for a full release in Q3 of this year, however they're pushing it back to "early 2019" as they want to ensure it "meets the same level of polish as other FPS classics from 3D Realms". They're planning a multiplayer beta closer to the final launch, although they're not really giving out any details on exactly how the multiplayer will work other than saying it will be "old-school multiplayer".
